Sharjah Ruler approves 3,578 scholarships for Emirati students, children of female citizens

Published: Tue 20 Aug 2024, 2:53 PM

Male and female Emirati students in Sharjah, as well as the children of female citizens in the emirate, will benefit from the 3,578 scholarships recently approved by Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

Through these scholarships, the students will have the opportunity to study in several bachelor's programmes and different specialisations at various universities in Sharjah.

Students can benefit from the 1,818 scholarships being offered at the University of Sharjah. The 165 scholarships being offered at the American University of Sharjah will also help the students of the emirate.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Aside from the mentioned universities, there are also 808 scholarships available at the University of Dhaid. Likewise, University of Kalba offers 335 scholarships for students. There are 392 scholarships available at the University of Khorfakkan, while the Sharjah Maritime Academy in Khorfakkan offers 60 scholarships.