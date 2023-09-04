Sharjah Ruler approves 25 scholarships for postgraduates

With the winter break starting soon, educators are confident that the students appearing for boards will utilise it to prepare for the examination
His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, approved 25 new scholarships for postgraduate studies at the University of Sharjah (UOS) for Sharjah citizens. The scholarships will be granted to students who were accepted to enrol in the university's various programmes for the academic year 2023/2024.
The third batch of postgraduate scholarships comprises 3 doctoral scholarships, 21 master's scholarships, and a higher diploma scholarship.
The announcement was made by Mohammed Khalaf, Director-General of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority (SBA).
Three expats, hailing from different countries, won the latest edition of the 'Triple 100 Raffle Draw'
They took a loan against their house and travelled the world for all the F1 races this year with their last stop being Abu Dhabi
Rosaries are crafted from various materials, including wood, precious stones, ivory, pearls and other natural materials
Egypt was the first country in the region to join the WiN Middle East Chapter
In its 18th year, this much-anticipated family-run cake sale is set to unfold in Via Rodeo in front of Concept Store
The temple was built in the late 1950s and has been a place of worship for the Hindus residing in the country since then
Islam places importance on sustainability — as seen in this saying of the Prophet: 'If the Final Hour comes while you have a shoot of a plant in your hands and it is possible to plant it before the Hour comes, you should plant it'