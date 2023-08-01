Sharjah Ruler approves 2,005 scholarships at various universities

Applications are still being received for undergraduate programmes at institutions across the emirate

By WAM Published: Tue 1 Aug 2023, 7:39 PM

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has approved 1,600 scholarships for undergraduate students in the University of Sharjah (UoS) and the American University of Sharjah (AUS) for the academic year 2023 to 2024.

Sheikh Dr. Sultan has also approved 305 scholarships for students at the University of Khorfakkan (UoKH), including 70 students from the city of Kalba, who will be transferred with scholarships to the University of Kalba (UoK), according to study requirements, and 100 scholarships for students at the UoK. The door is still open to receive applications.

This includes various programmes offered in all four universities.

