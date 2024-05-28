Sharjah Ruler announces plan to build 8 new nurseries in the emirate

Published: Tue 28 May 2024, 9:13 AM

Sharjah Ruler announced on Monday a plan to enhance nursery facilities in the emirates. The plan includes the establishment of 8 new nurseries, with 3 in Sharjah, 2 in Kalba, 2 in Khorfakkan, and one in Dibba Al Hisn. Additionally, there will be an expansion of existing nurseries in the Central Region.

Furthermore, the existing 11 nurseries inside schools will be replaced, and central kitchens will be built in each region to prepare nutritious meals for the children in the nurseries.

During a phone call on the "Direct Line" programme aired on Sharjah Radio, Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, said: "The (government) nurseries' fees are quite reasonable, at just Dh800 per month, in exchange for top-notch services. We've established over 33 nurseries in Sharjah, but the demand is growing. Upon monitoring the number of nurseries, we found that we've built one in Kalba, meeting the required standards.

"We've also reinstated the school nurseries that had ceased operations, although these nurseries can only accommodate 33 children, whereas the ones we've built can cater to 155 children. We plan to introduce two new nurseries in Kalba, with construction expected to take a maximum of 10 months. So, anyone from Kalba looking to enroll their child can expect us to say, 'Wait for me at the nursery door.'"

About children's food inside the nursery, Dr Sheikh Sultan said: "We discovered that some parents were sending their children off with unhealthy snacks like bags of preserved potato chips, along with other foods which could be harmful to the child's health. So we say, 'The child is our child, and we will provide him with food,' via a central kitchen in Kalba that prepares nutritious meals suitable for each child's age. We've made it a rule that no outside food is allowed into the nursery to safeguard the well-being of all the children."

His Highness added: "We have established a nursery in Khorfakkan, adjacent to the existing nurseries that were closed when the schools ceased operating. Additionally, we are planning to build two new nurseries, one in the Al Harai area and another near the Al Bredi area. Furthermore, we will build a central kitchen to prepare meals for the children. As for Dibba Al Hisn, it has a nursery, and they need another. We will build another nursery in Dibba Al Hisn, God willing."

He continued: "The Central Region has nursery buildings, but some of them were constructed smaller and are currently at full capacity, so we will only extend them. There will be a central kitchen in Mleiha that will distribute food to nurseries in Al Dhaid and Al Madam. In the Al Hamriyah area, there is a nursery that still has 40% of its capacity vacant.

"We pay attention to the smallest details of the child in these nurseries, through specialists in early education and learning, as we take care of the child's food and sleep, so that he sleeps in his nursery without disturbance, plays with enjoyment, and learns in fun, engaging, and modern ways.

"This stage is crucial for laying a strong foundation before they progress to secondary school and university. When we improve the foundation for learning, we will set the feet of these generations on the right path, God willing."