Sharjah announces return to in-person classes

The Abu Dhabi Awards winner encourages everyone, regardless of their land size, to engage in farming
Schools in Sharjah will return to in-person classes from Monday, April 29, authorities announced on Thursday.
The emirate first announced distance learning for private schools on Monday, April 15, as the UAE braced for unstable weather conditions.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
After the first two days of online classes, students continued to study remotely on Thursday, April 18, followed by two more extensions on Monday, April 22 and then Tuesday, April 23, until Thursday, April 25, as the country reeled under the aftermath of the heaviest rain it had seen in 75 years.
During the unprecedented rainfall, one school director went above and beyond the call of duty to help as she personally delivered books and laptops, lifting the spirits of storm-hit families.
ALSO READ:
The Abu Dhabi Awards winner encourages everyone, regardless of their land size, to engage in farming
Hundreds of social workers and volunteers are working round the clock, providing essentials to those affected by the unprecedented rainfall
The floodwaters spared nothing, soaking their furniture, rendering household appliances useless, and destroying the newly-purchased school books
All official donation channels however remain open through the outlets announced by government agencies
Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, made the announcement on Wednesday
Watch how volunteers of the Samastha Kerala Sunni Student Federation loaded up the machine with bags of supplies for stranded residents in Ajman
The two sides called for calm in the Middle East in efforts to avoid military escalation while prioritising diplomatic solutions
A ministerial committee has been set up to assess damages and distribute compensation