Phones in UAE schools: Devices can be seized if smuggled into campus, students warned

Schools in the UAE have strict yet varied policies regarding the use of mobile phones by students, ranging from complete bans to restrictions.

The matter is once again under the spotlight, as the UAE’s Ministry of Education recently issued a directive about confiscating student phones for one month if a child becomes a repeat offender.

Students in public schools are prohibited from bringing mobile phones to school to protect their safety, privacy, and to promote positive behaviour. A second violation will result in the phone being held until the end of the school year.

The new circular outlines that institutions must conduct “periodic checks”’ to detect mobile phones in students’ possession. However, these checks should “respect students’ privacy” and involve them removing items from their bags or pockets before inspection.

No-mobile phone policy until a certain grade

Meanwhile, some private schools in the country also follow this practice where phones may be seized from students after a few warnings.

Deepika Thapar Singh, CEO-Principal, Credence High School, said, “We have a strict no-mobile phone policy in place for students until grade 8. As per the policy, students are not allowed to bring cell phones to school. Regular monitoring is done to ensure compliance to this policy. We have a confiscation protocol for the students who violate the cell phone policy and this serves as a deterrent for misuse.”

Deepika Thapar Singh. Photo: Supplied

Singh explained the policy has been framed to control the negative impact of cell phones on students' socio-emotional health and minimize gadget-distraction that hinders academic performance.

“We believe that cell phone use among students has negatively affected their ability to focus, attend to given work, and complete academic tasks.”

Only under special circumstances, Grade 9-12 students are allowed to carry phones. “But this requires prior approval from the phase supervisors. If permission is granted, the mobile phones must be switched off and handed over to the class teacher during the morning assembly and the same is to be collected at dispersal,” she added.

Headteachers highlighted schools conduct workshops on the responsible use of technology and the potential distractions caused by inappropriate use of mobile phones.

Negative impacts like cyberbullying, social isolation, sleep disruption, and privacy concerns are regularly discussed with students.

Schools tailor these policies

Baz Nijjar, Vice President – Education Technology & Digital Innovation, GEMS Education, said, “We believe that technology, when used correctly and with purpose, is a powerful tool for enhancing learning. However, we clearly distinguish between general mobile phone use and the use of technology for educational purposes.”

School networks typically feature robust filters that block access to social media sites, reducing distractions and safeguarding students from inappropriate content.

Baz Nijjar. Photo: Supplied

“Our schools implement structured Wi-Fi protocols and clear guidelines on when and how technology can be used to support learning. If smartphones become a distraction, the school has the autonomy to limit or minimise their use and ensure students remain focused on their education. Students will rarely require mobile phones; they have access to devices which each school lists in their BYOD (bring your own device) or digital policy.” Mostly, schools tailor these policies based on the needs of their community. Sangita Chima, Principal, Amity School Dubai said, “At our school, we have a clear and responsible mobile usage policy designed with student safety and learning focus in mind. Students are permitted to bring mobile phones to school as a precautionary measure for safe travel to and from campus. Upon arrival, they are required to deposit their phones with the class teacher, ensuring that mobile devices are securely stored throughout the school day. Students collect their phones again at dismissal.” Sangita Chima. Photo: Supplied The Principal emphasised that the policy reinforces that mobile phones are not to be kept with students during lessons. “In cases where a student does not adhere to this policy, parents are promptly informed, and they are requested to collect the mobile from the school. This streamlined approach has been well-understood by our students, who take pride in managing their responsibility within our guidelines,” added Chima. ALSO READ: How some UAE schools ban, restrict mobile phone use to limit distractions UAE: Most schools ban social media, mobile use for students on campus UAE students could face legal action for sharing school photos on social media