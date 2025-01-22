'Not too difficult': Some fasting students in UAE brace for board exams during Ramadan

Photo: File

While some UAE schools have moved major assessment tests that will fall within the holy month of Ramadan this year, others won't be able to avoid the overlap. Some board exams, like those for the CBSE and ISC/ICSE, have been scheduled during the fasting period.

The holy month is expected to begin at around February 27, depending on moon-sighting. This will clash with the CBSE board exams, which will start on February 15, and the ISC/ICSE tests, which will commence on February 13 and 18, respectively.

This can be challenging for fasting students, who will have to study and sit for exams without food and water. But these teens told Khaleej Times they can manage.

Grade 12 student Andaleeb Khan has developed a strategy, saying fasting naturally fits into her daily routine.

“It’s ingrained in me. For me, it’s a practice that continues regardless of exams," the 17-year-old Indian national said.

She usually feels tired in the late afternoons towards the end of her fast. “But exams are in the morning and there are sufficient breaks in between two papers. Also, I can take a nap in the afternoon and resume studying in the evening. This way, I can eat while I study," she said.

For Khan, it is important to avoid "unnecessary strain" during the holy month and take part only in manageable activities.

“If someone feels strongly about fasting, they’ll find a way to do it. I believe students can manage both academics and religion. It’s not as difficult as it seems,” said the girl who has been fasting since the age of nine.

Mohammed Kenz, another Grade 12 student in Dubai, said fasting would require some planning. He would wake up early for suhoor and ensure he has enough energy for the day. Taking short breaks to recharge is also a must, he added.

“I will be fasting for 30 days, and I’ve experienced exams during Ramadan before. I’m accustomed to fasting while studying, even from earlier years, so adjusting to this routine is easy for me," said the student of The Millennium School Dubai.

"I usually wake up around 4am, which gives me a good two to three hours to prepare for my exams before leaving at 7am.”

Kenz makes only minor changes to his schedule during this period. “For instance, I take a break from around 6.30pm to 8pm for iftar and family time. After that, I return to my studies.”

Fasting has become second nature to him, he said. “I’ve been doing it for years. I’m used to abstaining from food and water throughout the day. Even on regular days, I don’t eat much before going to school,” said the boy, who has been fasting since the age of 11.

How schools support students

Understanding the unique challenges and opportunities that Ramadan presents for students, schools have taken measures to help them manage their schedules.

“We have implemented several adjustments and modifications. For instance, we have encouraged students to utilise the serene early morning hours for their exam preparations," said K George Mathew, principal/CEO of GEMS United Indian School – Abu Dhabi.

"Additionally, we have promoted the practice of self-regulation and empathy throughout our school community during Ramadan. This initiative not only respects Islamic culture but also provides a unique learning opportunity for our students.” Ramadan hours, however, won't significantly impact the conduct of the examinations as these are scheduled to start at 9am and conclude by 12pm, principals said. “This timing allows students to take advantage of the peaceful and spiritually enriching environment to focus more intently on their studies, with minimal distractions,” Mathew said. When it comes to preparations, school leaders have ensured students won't be cramming their revisions since practice exercises have been done since the start of the academic year. School leaders highlighted that their approach to preparing students for board exams begin right at the start of the academic year for Grades 10 and 12. “From day one, students are engaged in rigorous training, ensuring they are well prepared for their board exams. To reinforce their understanding of concepts, they have already taken two model exams along with multiple tests throughout the year," said Lalitha Suresh, principal of GEMS Our Own Indian School. “Given this thorough preparation, we believe that the overlap of the examination schedule with Ramadan should not be a significant constraint for our students. It ultimately comes down to their mindset and preparation. If approached with the right spirit, students can successfully balance both their spiritual and academic journeys. By maintaining a positive attitude and staying focused, our students can excel in their exams while honouring their spiritual commitments.” ALSO READ: UAE: Up to 9-day break ahead of Ramadan as schools head into mid-term 'No exams during Ramadan': Some UAE schools keep early assessments, use test scores