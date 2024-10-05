Meet 3 long-serving UAE teachers who make a 'positive impact' on students’ lives

Published: Sat 5 Oct 2024, 6:00 AM

Louis La Grange, affectionately known as ‘Mr. L’ by his students, is a man of many talents. By day, he’s the head of science for kindergarten through Grade 5, an ICT teacher, and a STEAM specialist. When he’s not in the classroom in Dubai, you can find him enthusiastically playing rugby and cricket, or sharing his love for language as a teacher. He’s also a skilled beekeeper with a flair for storytelling.

Yet, of all his pursuits, teaching remains his true passion, where he artfully weaves life lessons through the stories he shares.

Mr. L is among a group of dedicated teachers in the UAE who want to share their stories as World Teachers’ Day is marked all around the globe on October 5.

Reflecting on his teaching journey in the UAE, Mr. L recalls, “I was vacationing in Dubai and decided to visit a few schools. The moment I walked into Old Uptown School, I fell in love with the environment and the people. I signed up right away.”

This pivotal moment marked the beginning of his teaching career in Dubai, although his story did not start there. With 15 years of experience across five primary schools in South Africa, this South African teacher was no stranger to the classroom.

His inspiration to teach came from a remarkable educator he had in his past.

“I had a teacher named Mr. Phillip Brandt who taught woodwork, metalwork, and technical drawing. He was a true inspiration. His extraordinary teaching style made me realise the profound impact a teacher can have. That’s when I decided to follow in his footsteps and make a difference in students’ lives, just like he did for me,” said the 55-year-old teacher at Uptown International School.

After over three decades of teaching, Mr. L said that what he loves most about his job is that every day is different. According to him, each day brings new challenges, students, and opportunities.

As he considered the legacy he hopes to leave as a teacher, he said, “I’d like to be remembered as the ‘Big Friendly Giant.’ I want to be known for my stories which add real value to students’ lives."

He also added, "I have former students who are already married, and they come back to me saying, ‘Sir, I can’t recall the math you taught me, but I remember your stories because they had a lesson.’ For me, teaching is all about stories and making a positive impact on students’ lives.”

Mr. L

'This school is my second home'

Another inspiring educator is Eman Al Jahmani, who has been teaching at GEMS Al Khaleej International School for an impressive 24 years. Before joining this school, she spent a year teaching in Jordan and another year at a different school in the UAE.

Eman recalled how she landed her current position: “I submitted my resume to the late Madam Mariamma Varkey, who then recommended me to the administration at Al Khaleej National School.”

Looking back on her early days, Eman reflected on the challenges she faced. “When I first moved from Jordan to the UAE, I noticed a big cultural difference and had some difficulty communicating. My Arabic dialect was different from many of my students,” she explained.

However, those challenges are a thing of the past. “Now, everything feels effortless. I truly feel like I’m part of a family here. This school is my second home, and I view it as a large extended family,” said Eman, who serves as the Arabic language coordinator for Grades 1 to 5.

Eman Al Jahmani

Despite her long career, Eman emphasised that she continues to learn from her students every day. With so many different nationalities represented at her school, she gains valuable insights from each pupil.

“When I go to school, it’s not just about work; I’m going to see my family. The students feel like my own children. I get very emotional when they hug and greet me in the mornings,” she shared, highlighting the deep connections she’s built over the years.

Teaching two generations

She also shared a touching moment from a parents’ meeting that has stuck with her. “Last year, during a parent-teacher meeting, a mother asked about her daughter and then paused, laughing as she said, ‘Ms. Eman, you don’t recognise me?’ I had to admit I couldn’t place her, and she reminded me that I had taught her in Grade 2. It was such a heartwarming moment. I’m incredibly proud of students like her; she’s now a doctor. It’s so good to think that once upon a time, I taught her, and now I’m teaching her daughter,” added the 51-year-old educator.

New challenges in a technology-driven world