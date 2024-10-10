Look: From garden to cafeteria, Dubai students make own salads at school

KT Photos: Waad Barakat

With an array of plants including lettuce, cherry tomatoes, basil, and eggplants, students in Dubai are not only cultivating fresh produce for their school cafeteria but also gaining hands-on experience in sustainable practices.

These young gardeners at Dubai International Academy are embarking on a journey to plant 20,001 trees by the end of the school year as part of their “20,001 Trees for a Greener UAE” initiative, connecting classroom lessons to real-life application.

The school has integrated hydroponic farming into its curriculum, empowering students to grow their own fruits and vegetables right on campus. Hydroponic farming refers to process of growing plants using a water-based nutrient solution, instead of soil. This initiative aligns with Dubai's newly launched national programme, 'Plant the Emirates,' led by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai which aims to enhance the agricultural sector and foster a culture of farming among the new generation.

In addition to hydroponics, the school has developed three main areas: a greenhouse, a garden, and bee hives. The bees play a crucial role in pollination, significantly contributing to the growth of the plants. Recently, students celebrated the production of honey, which was harvested and shared with many members of the community.

The connection between these growing areas and the school’s cafeteria is vital. The produce from the greenhouse and garden is utilised in various ways, particularly in the cafeteria. "Our caterers have supported students harvesting the produce so that it can be included in fresh salads," said Cormac Harraghy, Grade 5 teacher and primary science coordinator. "It always tastes better when you’ve picked it yourself!" With fresh produce making its way to the cafeteria and honey from the hives being shared, students are not just planting seeds; they are cultivating a future where healthy living is part of their daily lives.

This initiative also fosters a deep appreciation for where food comes from. Rachel Kidd, a Grade 3 teacher, noted that students were amazed to see how fruits and vegetables grow, stating: "They couldn’t believe it! They were taking photos and learning about hydroponic farming." As students discovered that locally grown fruits are fresher and tastier, their engagement with the project deepened.

The excitement is palpable among students who participate in after-school gardening clubs, where they not only plant seeds but also learn the science behind their growth. The school principal, Ian Thurston, shared the enthusiasm with Khaleej Times, saying, "The lettuces went bananas! We had so many that we had to give half of them away." He added, "The roots are just thriving," emphasising the valuable hands-on experience students gain through this innovative approach.

For older students, the lessons extend into the realms of sustainability and global impact. Cormac Harraghy described how students are exploring the concept of local produce versus international imports. "We conducted a blind taste test, and students realized that locally grown fruits are fresher and tastier," he said. This understanding is crucial as they learn about the environmental implications of food production and transportation.

Beyond the school grounds, students are encouraged to replicate their gardening lessons at home. Janmay Goyal and Shiv Trivedi, two enthusiastic Grade 5 gardeners, shared their experiences of planting mint and cherry tomatoes at home after being inspired by their school’s initiative. "It’s easy to do! We just wanted to grow something," they said, illustrating the initiative's impact beyond the classroom.

Even the school's Entrepreneurs' Club has become involved, exploring ways to market the harvested goods. Plans are underway for a farmer’s market, where students can sell their produce to parents and the community, further strengthening the connection between education and entrepreneurship.

The educational journey also delves into scientific principles. Students learn about the nutrients necessary for plant growth and the environmental considerations of farming. "It's about understanding how to care for the plants," explained Kidd. "They learn responsibility—if they don't water the plants, they will die." This hands-on experience teaches students about patience and the importance of nurturing living things. Innovative projects are on the horizon, too. Students like Lea El Ghali and Erika Pareek have been experimenting with sustainable batteries using fruits and vegetables. "We found out that fruits can generate electricity because of their electrolytes," they explained, showcasing how curiosity leads to exciting scientific discoveries.