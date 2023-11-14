IIT-Delhi Abu Dhabi announces inaugural master programme

Published: Tue 14 Nov 2023, 11:24 AM

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi Abu Dhabi (IIT-Delhi Abu Dhabi), the first international campus of the highly acclaimed IIT-Delhi, has launched a master's programme in Energy Transition and Sustainability (ETS) at Zayed University.

Scheduled to start in January 2024, IIT-Delhi Abu Dhabi's master's in ETS is specifically designed for the Abu Dhabi campus and aims to prepare professionals and scholars of the energy industry and associated sectors, equipping them with the knowledge and expertise required to implement sustainable approaches and solutions.

The programme's significance is heightened as the UAE prepares to host this year's highly anticipated COP28, coinciding with the country's Year of Sustainability in 2023. Aligning with the overarching goals of the UAE National Energy Strategy 2050, the programme seeks to empower graduates with a profound understanding of cutting-edge technology and forward-thinking policy frameworks to foster a new generation of leaders capable of navigating the intricate challenges of energy transition.

IIT-Delhi Abu Dhabi was established following a historic memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed by IIT-Delhi and the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) in July.

The interim campus of IIT Delhi-Abu Dhabi housed at Zayed University.

Mubarak Hamad Al Mheiri, Undersecretary at ADEK, said, "Leveraging the critical importance of environmental sustainability in the energy sector, this pioneering new programme is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping a sustainable future in the UAE and further afield. By nurturing a highly skilled human resource capable of effectively addressing an array of increasingly complex challenges associated with energy transition, we are committed to empowering individuals to drive positive change, spearheading a transformative journey towards a greener, more resilient world."

Successful ETS master's applicants with backgrounds in science and engineering will embark on a two-year programme at IIT-Delhi Abu Dhabi. Prospective students, who must demonstrate proficiency in written and spoken English, are required to hold a four-year bachelor's degree in mechanical, chemical, civil, petroleum, electrical and electronics engineering, energy, aerospace, materials and metallurgy, and physics. Alternatively, an M.Sc in physics or chemistry is also accepted.

To ensure the selection of the best candidates, applicants will undergo a rigorous process in line with IIT-Delhi Abu Dhabi's stringent standards.

