IIT-Delhi Abu Dhabi: 25 seats in inaugural course; admission process, job prospects explained

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi Abu Dhabi’s (IIT-Delhi Abu Dhabi) inaugural batch will offer 25 seats, a top official has said. The programme at the first international campus of IIT-Delhi will see both Emiratis and international students enrol, he told Khaleej Times in an exclusive interview.

“Potentially, we will look into increasing the number of seats in response to a sustained rise in demand,” said Dr Ahmed Sultan Al Shoaibi, acting executive director of Higher Education Sector, Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (Adek).

Scheduled to start in January 2024, IIT-Delhi Abu Dhabi will offer a master’s programme in Energy Transition and Sustainability (ETS).

Admission and selection process

Authorities have implemented a “thorough” admission procedure to ensure a “comprehensive and fair student selection process”.

Candidates will be evaluated based on their qualifications, language proficiency, and academic performance. A four-year bachelor's degree in engineering or a related field, such as physical science, chemistry, environmental science, or earth science, is a prerequisite. “For students holding a three-year bachelor's degree, they must complete a two-year master's programme in the specified science field. The admission cutoff is a CGPA of 7.5/10, a 3.0/4.0, or graduating with a percentage of 75 and above,” the official explained.

Candidates with less than one year of work experience must score at least 350 in the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) or a minimum quantitative score of 150 in the Graduate Record Examination (GRE). They will also have to take an admission test to demonstrate knowledge of engineering concepts linked to energy and sustainability.

“Proficiency in English must be completed through EmSAT, TOEFL, or IELTS. Exemptions apply for those who have completed their education in an English-medium institution from English-speaking countries.

“Shortlisted candidates with less than one year of experience will sit for a written test, while those with more experience can proceed directly to an interview.”

The programme

The two-year master's programme covering four semesters will offer specialisations in ‘Technologies for Decarbonisation’ and ‘Economics, Policy, and Planning for Energy Transition’.

“During the first year, students will explore core subjects like energy systems modelling and analysis, economics and financing of energy transition, in addition to foundation courses in engineering mathematics, thermal engineering, electrical engineering, and process engineering,” said Dr Ahmed. “In the second year, students will undertake a supervised industry internship, followed by individual projects aligned with their chosen specialisations. Upon programme completion, graduates from the Abu Dhabi campus will join the distinguished IIT alumni network, who have played crucial roles in global companies such as Twitter, Google, IBM, and numerous others.”

Campus, amenities and faculty

The interim campus of IIT Delhi-Abu Dhabi housed at Zayed University. — File photo

The programme will be initially offered at a temporary campus adjacent to Zayed University. The campus will serve as the operational base until the permanent one is ready, said the official.

“The campus will accommodate specialised research centres with a focus on vital areas including sustainable energy, climate studies, computing, and data sciences,” said Dr Ahmed.

Accommodation will be available on IIT Delhi Abu Dhabi’s campus, the official added.

For the inaugural academic year, faculty from IIT Delhi will also be “seconded” to deliver the programme at the Abu Dhabi campus. “We look forward to attracting local expertise to join the faculty and contribute to the next stage of IIT-Delhi Abu Dhabi growth journey.”

Career path

The UAE has been seeing a growing demand to pursue higher education and careers in sustainability. “To meet this demand, the programme is structured to enrich students' core knowledge in technologies supporting renewable energy, thus contributing to sustainable economic development.”

The master’s programme is designed to equip students with the “advanced skills” needed for the emerging job market. “Graduates from IIT-Delhi Abu Dhabi will be well-prepared to excel in industries such as clean energy technology and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), with diverse opportunities in system designing, commissioning, operation, maintenance, and manufacturing.”

The programme’s alumni will be ready to make a “positive impact” with relevant NGOs and think tanks, engaging in policy advocacy, contributing to startup ventures, and exploring innovative energy solutions.

Future programmes

According to the official, other academic programmes will be offered, including bachelor's, master's, and PhD, during its initial years.

“The establishment of research centres will follow suit, delving into critical areas such as Energy and Sustainability, Artificial Intelligence, Computer Science and Engineering, Mathematics, and various other engineering and sciences disciplines. The specific timeline for the introduction of these courses and offerings will be announced later,” added Dr Ahmed.