How UAE youth are honing their skills to impress future employers

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: KT file

Published: Sun 29 Sep 2024, 6:00 AM

University student Rawdha Mohamed has completed a professional course in media and filmmaking. She is now planning to further develop her skills by enrolling in sports journalism courses to increase her chances of landing a job in the media industry.

Rawdha, who is in her early 20s, is one of the UAE youth who are keen in acquiring professional skills so they can stand better chance in getting noticed by employers.

Natasha Parikh, career counsellor and CEO of My Learning Curve, told Khaleej Times: “Today’s students are becoming future-ready by enrolling in courses that enhance their employability.”

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Rawdha, who currently works as a media intern to gain hands-on experience in content creation and media production, shared: “I am committed to preparing myself for a future in the media industry. I'm currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Interior Design at Ajman University, as it further nurtures my creative instincts through design and aesthetics.

Rawdha Mohamed. Photo: Supplied

“Although these fields may seem divergent, my path is driven by a deep passion for both media and creativity. I’ve chosen a stable academic path in interior design to secure my future while also building a career in media, where my true passion lies,” she added.

For Rawdha, the dual approach will allow her to build a versatile portfolio, ensuring that she will be well-positioned for a successful career upon graduation.

Emirati electrical engineer, Maryam Almansoori, did the same thing during her time as a college student. She pursued several professional courses from 2019 to 2021 to enhance her skills and expand her knowledge.

Maryam Almansoori. Photo: Supplied

“I was motivated by a strong desire for continuous improvement and to remain competitive in the job market,” she said, noted: “Those courses not only deepened my understanding of key concepts but also equipped me with practical skills essential for real-world applications. By complementing my academic education with hands-on experience, I positioned myself to bridge the gap between theory and practice, thereby ensuring I was well-prepared to meet the challenges of my future career.

Becoming job-ready

Meanwhile, online learning platform Coursera has recently launched a new report emphasising the rising use of micro-credentials by academic institutions worldwide. The report shows that universities are increasingly supplementing traditional degree programmes with industry-specific micro-credentials to produce job-ready graduates.

The report, based on a study of more than 1,000 higher education leaders, including deans, provosts, and chancellors representing 850 institutions across 89 countries, underscores the role of micro-credentials in shaping the future of education.

According to the report, 88 per cent of surveyed higher education experts believe that students are more likely to enroll in programmes offering academic credit for industry-recognised credentials. Additionally, 92 per cent agree that graduates who earned those credentials are better equipped for the job market. This sentiment is echoed by students themselves, with 97 per cent of students in the UAE and Saudi Arabia stating that earning a professional certificate would help them stand out to employers and get a job after graduating.

“Academic institutions need to collaborate with governments and industries to align their curricula with the evolving demands of the job market,” underscored Kais Zribi, Coursera’s general manager for the Middle East and Africa.