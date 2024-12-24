From launching mock startup to learning Arabic: How UAE university students are using break to get career-ready

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

University students in the UAE are increasingly using their college breaks to upskill and gain a competitive edge in today’s highly competitive job market.

The students perceive these breaks – whether winter or summer vacations or even time off during short semesters – as valuable opportunities to enhance their skill sets, build professional networks, and prepare themselves for future careers.

Alongside their formal education, many have enrolled in a range of accredited training programs, specialised upskilling workshops, and professional development courses designed to bridge the gap between higher education and workforce requirements.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

These initiatives not only enhance their employability but also support the broader vision of being lifelong learners.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, Ahmed Al Refaei, an American University of Sharjah (AUS) student reflected on his diverse experiences as a student worker, emphasising the valuable lessons he’s gaining from working in a new and collaborative environment.

“I work in the Admissions office, where we handle inquiries, assist parents through the admission process, and ensure they have the necessary documents. For many parents, especially those whose children don’t have older siblings, navigating the document requirements across different curricula can be challenging. The submission process itself can often feel lengthy and tedious. Additionally, we support parents by introducing them to the university and its offerings.”

Ahmed Al Refaei

As a student worker, he receives a stipend from the university, with the work schedule being quite flexible.

The Jordanian-American expat added, “The job requires me to put in six hours a day, which can start in the morning or just before noon, depending on our availability. The winter break, in particular, brings an influx of admission inquiries. Apart from the Admissions office, there are other opportunities available, such as positions in the Office of Student Engagement (OSE) and the Residential IT office. Some of my friends also work as research assistants for their professors.”

He reiterated that working at his university has been a great learning experience.

“I’ve volunteered before, but this is my first real work experience. I’ve gained valuable insights into office environments and the dynamics of working with people of various ages, expertise levels, and backgrounds. I’ve also had the chance to collaborate with peers from diverse fields like Business, Industrial Engineering, Journalism, and Marketing. These interactions allow us to learn from one another, and we also benefit from the guidance of the university’s professional staff,” added the third-year electrical engineering student.

Bridging gap from university to corporate world

Similarly, for Jobin George Kachora, the journey from university to the corporate world is not just about securing a degree but creating a solid foundation for success.

Born and raised in the UAE, the 21-year-old has been utilising the holidays to upskill, network, and prepare for a career in project management – a field that blends team dynamics, behavioural understanding, and corporate strategy.

“I wanted to explore opportunities that would help me grow. That’s when I saw a LinkedIn post from a friend who got accepted into the McKinsey Forward program. I had applied for it earlier in the summer, and within a couple of weeks, I received my acceptance letter.”

Jobin George Kachora

He explained that the McKinsey Forward program is designed for young professionals entering the industry, those looking to upscale while working, or even those switching career paths. The programme offers a digital platform with webinars, materials, and courses guided by McKinsey consultants.

“The program emphasises adaptability, resilience, and a ‘growth mindset’—turning problems into opportunities through structured thinking. It’s been invaluable in helping me understand methodologies for thriving in a corporate environment,” said the student who is pursuing civil engineering from the University of Wollongong (UOWD), Dubai.

Not stopping there, the student has now joined the PwC Elevate program, which provides mentorship opportunities remotely, tailored to individual aspirations. “They assigned me a mentor who had a similar academic background but transitioned careers midway. My mentor has also been guiding me on how to explore other avenues and navigate them,” he added. “I’ve also visited the PwC Academy in Emaar Square. If you build a good rapport with your mentor, it could lead to an internship at PwC.”

Meanwhile, Jobin has also been working on building his resume and learning Arabic through private online tutoring, “as it’s essential for better communication in this region.”

The student is also leveraging free Coursera courses offered by his university, including a Google-certified programme on Project Management. “These interdisciplinary courses are helping me develop the mindset needed for managing teams and solving problems in a corporate setting. Success is not just about qualifications but about mindset and adaptability. I’m excited to see where these experiences will take me,” he said. 19-year old Qais Abuiktish has started exploring the intersection of coding and his major, learning Python and C++ through free online courses, this winter. He is focused on how these programming languages can be integrated into industrial engineering applications, blending technology with traditional engineering practices. “Learning coding is a crucial step for me, as it will help me implement efficient solutions within my field,” he added. Beyond his studies, the second-year industrial engineering student and his friends at AUS are working on a project with Injaz, a company focused on fostering young talent for workforce readiness. During this holiday season, they have been developing business plans, learning about financial management, and gearing up to launch a mock start-up company. “This experience is invaluable. We are not just learning theory, but applying it in real-world situations, guided by consultants from top companies and department heads,” he explained. “Every week, we meet with consultants who give us insights on how to manage businesses, and as a group, we collaborate every other day to push the project forward.” The Jordanian expat is clear about his long-term goals. He aspires to pursue a career in strategy consultancy, believing that gaining experience and mentorship will be crucial before he ventures into entrepreneurship. “I understand that to become a successful entrepreneur, I need to first work under someone who can teach me the ropes of the business world,” he said. “Strategy consultancy offers a great platform for me to grow, and eventually, I plan to use that experience to build my own business,” added Qais. ALSO READ: Some UAE parents turn to homeschooling for children born after August 31 school cutoff UAE launches unified health screenings for students from kindergarten to Grade 12 UAE: New public school to open in Umm Al Quwain after over 17 years ‘Regret not learning the language’: Why some UAE residents can't speak Arabic despite school lessons