Explained: UAE’s new exam and assessment policies for students

The UAE has announced the introduction of comprehensive updates to student assessment policies across all educational levels. “These evidence-based policy updates are grounded in best practice, and intend to enhance the quality of educational outcomes, in line with the UAE leadership’s aspirations,” stated Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, on Tuesday.
The updates include changes to assessment policies, notably the weightings of the three academic terms and the balance between formative and central assessments. One of the changes is the replacement of traditional exams with skills-based evaluations for students in the second cycle, specifically for those in grades five through eight.
Instead of sitting for exams at the end of the academic year, these students will now be assessed through project-based evaluations that focus on the practical application of their theoretical knowledge, as reported by Khaleej Times earlier.
Al Amiri explained: “The central exam for Cycle 2 students in the second term has been replaced with a project-based assessment that focuses on skill measurement, and helps students put theoretical knowledge into practice, further enriching their learning outcomes.”
Here’s what you need to know about the evaluation weightings for the next academic year:
Q: How will the weightings for the academic terms change for students in Cycles 2 and 3?
A: The evaluation weightings for students have been adjusted to 35% for the first term — due to its longer duration; 30% for the second term; and 35% for the third term. This new structure reflects the length and academic expectations of each term more accurately.
Q: Why were the weightings adjusted?
A: The weightings have been adjusted to better align with the number of school days and the anticipated outcomes for each term. This change is designed to ensure a more balanced and reflective evaluation of student performance.
Q: What changes have been made to formative and central assessments for Cycles 2 and 3?
A: For students in Cycles 2 and 3, the Ministry of Education has modified the assessment percentages to 40% for formative assessments and 60% for central assessments conducted at the end of each term. This adjustment emphasises the importance of continuous assessment throughout the year, rather than relying solely on end-of-term exams.
Q: What led to these updates in assessment weightings?
A: The updates are based on an analysis of student results, which revealed the significance of continuous assessment and measurement of academic and skill-development outcomes throughout the year. This approach aims to provide a more comprehensive evaluation of student progress beyond just end-of-term central exams.
In addition to the assessment policy updates, the authority has also made strides in enhancing educational infrastructure. The Ministry has opened 25 new schools — 12 of which are newly established and 13 have reopened following maintenance.
