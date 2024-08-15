'Enjoyed what I was learning': Outstanding UAE A-level students share secrets to their success

KT Photo: Rahul Gajjar

Published: Thu 15 Aug 2024, 4:46 PM Last updated: Thu 15 Aug 2024, 5:54 PM

As dawn broke on Thursday morning, Aryan Saboo of GEMS Cambridge International School (CIS) – Dubai found himself in an unexpected predicament. While his peers eagerly logged into their accounts to check their A-level results, Aryan realised he had forgotten his username and password sheet. In a twist of fate, he received a congratulatory call from his school counsellor.

“It was a mix of excitement and relief. I couldn't believe it at first,” The A-level student recalled. “After all the hard work and long nights, seeing those grades felt like a dream come true. I immediately shared the news with my family, and we were all over the moon. It was one of those moments I’ll never forget.”

The secret to success

When asked about the secret to his academic success, Aryan shared, “The 'secret' was really just loving the subjects I chose and wanting to study them. I genuinely enjoyed what I was learning, which made it easier to stay motivated. Despite the workload, I found time for extracurriculars like skateboarding and playing guitar. Balancing my interests with academics was key.”

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Aryan’s achievements include receiving the highest marks in Computer Science, Chemistry, and Maths, alongside As in Further Maths, Physics, and IPQ. His dedication has opened the doors to seven leading US universities, and he has decided to join Georgia Tech to pursue a double major in Mathematics and Computer Science.

Aryan Saboo (left). Photo: Supplied

Aryan’s sights are set on Georgia Tech, where he is eager to delve deeper into his passions. “The faculty includes some of the leading experts in their fields, and the research opportunities are unparalleled,” he noted.

As he reflects on his journey, he is thankful for the support he received: “I want to express my deepest gratitude to everyone at CIS who supported me in achieving my A-level results. Their dedication and encouragement have made all the difference.”

A legacy of achievement

This year marked a milestone for GEMS Education, as 1,883 students from 22 GEMS schools in the UAE and Qatar completed a record 5,191 A-level exams. An impressive 26% of exam entries achieved A* to A grades, while 52% secured A* to B grades.

Similarly, Sarah Osama Yousef Al Jammal from GEMS FirstPoint School achieved A* grades in Chemistry, Physics, Maths, and Further Maths. She plans to study Physics at the University of Manchester. “When I saw my mom crying, I got scared, but when I opened my results, I was pleasantly surprised,” she shared.

Sarah Osama Yousef Al Jammal. Photo: Supplied

Reflecting on her experience, Sarah said, “The challenge of studying Physics is what drew me in. It’s a fun and interesting subject that opens up many opportunities.”

“I’m going to celebrate by getting some well-deserved sleep — I couldn't sleep last night worrying about the results. Resting is my way of celebrating, but I’ll celebrate later with my family and friends, too.”

Sarah also emphasised the importance of dedicating time to her studies: “I put in a lot of effort, especially in these last few months. I focused on my revisions, ensuring I understood the material for myself."