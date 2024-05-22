Emirati student ranked 3rd out of over 2,000 in global science competition

With a total prize of Dh1 million offered to winners, participants at the Global Prompt Engineering Championship shared their experiences with AI
An Emirati high school student won third place in chemistry at the recent International Science and Engineering Fair (Isef), beating more than 2,000 participants from 70 countries.
This year's Isef — the world's largest pre-college STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) competition — took place in the US.
Saif Hassan Ibrahim Karam, a Grade 11 student from Sharjah Model School, is a whiz kid who also won a national award for a project on developing a chemical compound that absorbs carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and turns it into clean fuel.
He bagged the Emirates Young Scientists Award this year at the 7th National Science Technology and Innovation Festival (NSTI).
Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, congratulated Saif on X: “Saif, a government student, achieved this remarkable feat, ranking third among over 2,000 participants from 70 countries."
“We are proud of Saif’s global achievement and eagerly await his return to the UAE,” the minister added.
The Emirates Schools Establishment (ESE) also tweeted: “We are all proud of Saif and wish him more success and excellence.”
Khorfakkan Network added: “We congratulate our student and son Saif for this great achievement. We are proud of him, and we look forward to welcoming him back to the UAE”.
