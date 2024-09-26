Dubai: New cash award announced for those who champion inclusion of students

Image used for illustrative purpose.

Published: Thu 26 Sep 2024, 12:58 PM Last updated: Thu 26 Sep 2024, 1:24 PM

A Dubai-based social enterprise wants to improve inclusion practices at schools by launching the first awards for practitioners nationwide. Incluzun is offering prize money of Dh15,000 to the best head of inclusion and the best learning support assistant in the UAE.

“These awards seek to shine a light on the dedication, passion, and innovation of those who work tirelessly to ensure that all students have access to quality education, regardless of their barriers to learning,” said Dr Catherine O’Farrell, one of the founding partners of Incluzun.

“These people change the lives of our children by helping them gain access to education. So many parents struggle to find schools to accept their children. Through the support of inclusive practitioners, this trend can change.”

Nomination process

The last day to nominate practitioners is Friday, September 27. Those wishing to nominate a person for the award can do so for free on Incluzun website. The awards are open to all education institutions and suppliers within the UAE.

The practitioner needs to be nominated by someone in the field of special education, like a colleague, administrator or parent. They should also be a full-time, licensed professional working at a school or institute and needs to be at least in the third year of practice.

Winners selection

The winners will be selected based on the impact and effectiveness of the nominees' efforts in creating an inclusive educational environment. Nominees should demonstrate innovative practices, outstanding leadership, and a commitment to fostering an inclusive school culture that aligns with the goals of the National Policy to Empower People of Determination.

The winners will be decided by a panel of judges and will be awarded at a ceremony at the Dubai World Trade Center during the Accessibilities Expo on October 8. Held under the Authority of Social Contribution Ma’an and sponsored by Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, the awards include cash prizes, hotel stays, and flight tickets.

In a statement, the ZHO said it was “delighted and honoured” to sponsor these first-of-a-kind awards. “This sponsorship supports all the efforts made by state institutions to empower people of determination, stemming from the organisation’s commitment to fulfilling its social responsibility,” read the statement. “The award underscores the vital and active role played by the private sector and non-profit organisations in achieving sustainable development and social welfare for all.”