Dubai: Are you a Metro baby? RTA may sponsor your education

The Dubai Metro is gearing up to celebrate 15 years. The iconic driverless train first rolled down the tracks on September 9, 2009. 'Metro babies' – those who were born on the same date as the Metro – can share the celebrations with initiatives announced by Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).
Some Metro babies can avail an academic sponsorship to pursue higher education, the RTA announced.
The student must:
Metro babies born between 2009 and 2023 can also attend a celebration hosted by Legoland Dubai on 21 September 2024.
Residents of the UAE can enjoy musical performances at the Metro stations from September 21 to 27, by both Emirati and international musicians.
Discount Nol cards will also be given to 5,000 winners who find a special code on the sticks of limited-edition Metro shaped ice cream. Along with Metro-related souvenirs and limited-edition post stamps, special Nol cards with a design by Lego Dubai will also be issued.
