E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Dubai: 3 schools shut after failing to meet quality standards

The education regulator in Dubai said that this move highlights 'the priority placed on student welfare'

by

Nandini Sircar
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
File photo
File photo

Published: Tue 3 Sep 2024, 5:37 PM

Last updated: Tue 3 Sep 2024, 6:21 PM

Three Dubai schools were closed at the end of the 2023-2024 academic year due to not meeting quality standards.

According to the education regulator in Dubai, this highlights "the priority placed on student welfare".


This information was shared by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) during a ‘Meet the CEO’ event organised by the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO) on Monday.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

No further information was shared about the schools during the meeting.

KHDA inspections

Notably, Dubai schools have typically undergone annual inspections and received new ratings, except during the pandemic when inspections couldn’t be conducted. These ratings, which range from 'Outstanding' to 'Weak', are based on a specific set of criteria that is then tied to fee adjustments.

However, it was recently announced that private schools in Dubai will not undergo full inspections during the 2024-25 academic year, except for new schools entering their third year of operations in the upcoming academic year.

But schools could submit a request for a full inspection to the Dubai Schools Inspection Bureau (DSIB) which would be subject to review and approval at KHDA’s discretion.

Schools had been asked to submit their request by 5 July, 2024. Institutions with approved requests will be notified during Term 2 of the 2024-25 academic year.

Preparations for current academic year

Meanwhile, during the recent event, the KHDA Director General Aisha Miran, mentioned that preparations for the current academic year began in January, with the authority actively seeking input from various stakeholders in the education sector.

This involved over 50 sessions, engaging more than 700 individuals and 290 educational institutions to gather feedback from parents and educators. The goal is to develop the most effective and efficient educational model that aligns with the community’s needs and keeps pace with Dubai’s rapid growth.

When asked about Dubai’s education sector, particularly regarding private education institutions, she emphasised three key factors — diversity, flexibility, and high quality. Dubai currently has 223 private schools serving over 365,000 students and offering 17 different curricula. The sector is expanding, with six new schools opening this academic year.

Educational offerings

Miran also pointed out that Dubai currently has 285 early childhood centres offering 17 different curricula and educational programs. In the 2024-2025 academic year, 29 new centres are set to open, including the first to offer a Chinese curriculum, adding 2,838 new enrolment slots. This expansion demonstrates the sector's diversity and continuous growth to meet community needs, she stated.

She also mentioned that Dubai hosts 38 licensed higher education institutions, accommodating nearly 35,000 students and providing over 650 academic programs. Four additional higher education institutions will be opening this year, with KHDA committed to attracting institutions that enhance the sector with high-quality content and effective teaching methods, she added.

Additionally, the KHDA DG outlined the education regulator’s main priorities for the new academic year.

She said, “Our focus will be on growth, bolstering Dubai’s reputation as a premier global destination for high-quality education, while offering diverse options for parents.”

She noted significant enrolment increases over the past two years, with a 16 per cent rise in early childhood centres, a 12 per cent increase in schools and higher education, and a 25 per cent growth in international students.

Miran emphasized support for the Dubai Social Agenda and the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which includes the launch of 39 new educational institutions - six private schools, 29 early childhood centres, and four international universities, including the first Chinese university inspired by the UAE-China partnership.

ALSO READ:

Nandini Sircar

More news from UAE