CBSE Class 10, 12 results: How to apply for verification of marks, re-evaluation

Published: Sun 19 May 2024, 10:48 AM Last updated: Sun 19 May 2024, 11:00 AM

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started the registration process for marks verification, providing photocopy of answer books and re-evaluation of Class 12 and Class X results.

The board examination results of both Class 10 and Class 12 were announced on May 13.

Students who believe there is any discrepancy in their final marks of any subject or want any question in their answer script to be assessed again can opt for this facility through CBSE’s official website (cbse.gov.in).

The marks verification window opened for Class 12 students on May 17 and will end on May 21. For Class X students, the time period is May 20 -24.

The Board will accept applications for marks verification, photocopy of answer books and re-evaluation only through the online mode. Also, it will reject applications submitted after the lapse of the deadline .

Each student is allowed to submit only one application.

Students also need to pay certain processing charges for each process.

It is to be noted that students can apply for a photocopy only after applying for verification of marks. Only those candidates who have applied and received the photocopy of their evaluated mark sheets are eligible for re-evaluation thereafter.

This is how the three steps work

Step 1: A candidate has to first apply for the verification process of a particular subject/s on CBSE website wherein the board checks for the accuracy of each question's marking by the examiner. It also checks the totalling of marks. The results of the verification request are published on the board's website .

Step 2: After verification, the candidate has the option to either accept the revised result or request a photocopy of their answer sheets that will be provided online for review.

Step 3: If dissatisfied with the assessment of a particular answer/s, the candidate can go for re-evaluation of the answer/s.

Important dates for Class 12

Verification of marks: May 17 to 21

Obtaining photocopy of the answer sheet: June 1 to 2

Reevaluation of answers: June 6 to 7

Important dates for Class 10

Verification of marks: May 20 to 24

Obtaining photocopy of the answer sheet: June 4 to 5

Reevaluation of answers: June 9 to 10

Fees for both Class 10 and Class 12

Verification of marks: Rs 500 (nearly Dh23 ) per subject

Photocopy of the answer sheet: Rs 700 (nearly Dh31) per answer sheet

Revaluation: Rs 100 (nearly Dh5) per question

Non-resident Indian (NRI) students must remit the fee to the CBSE’s account in Indian rupees How to apply? Visit the official website of CBSE Click on the 'Examination / Student’ section Then select ‘Apply for re-evaluation’ In a new window, the application form will appear where all details need to be filled. Fill the form and click submit. Pay the amount and download the document for future reference.

According to the CBSE, the outcome of the verification of marks will be communicated in the same login account of the candidates from where they have applied for verification. Once the result is -calculated, the actual increase or actual decrease of marks will also be uploaded.

The status of revaluation will also be uploaded on the website. The result of the re-evaluation will be final and no appeal or review against the re-evaluation would be entertained, the CBSE circular states.

