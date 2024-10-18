Best UAE universities revealed in latest QS rankings for Arab region

Photo: File

A number of UAE universities ranked among the best institutions in the Arab region, with many making it to the top 10 for various categories, based on the latest QS World University Rankings.

Four universities climbed higher in the top 20 of the overall index:

Khalifa University of Science and Technology moved from seventh to fourth.

UAE University now ranked fifth from sixth.

Abu Dhabi University rose to 12th from its previous rank of 23rd.

Ajman University is now in 17th place, up from 22nd last year.

Other campuses also shined in the rankings for different categories.

Canadian University Dubai (CUD) placed ninth in terms of ‘academic reputation’, according to the index.

Eight others were included in the top 10 for 'international faculty' while six were recognised for 'international students'.

The universities recognised for their international faculty included Al Ain University, University of Dubai, American University in the Emirates, American University of Sharjah, CUD, Abu Dhabi University, Ajman University, and University of Sharjah.

Those in the top 10 for international students were American University in Dubai, Ajman University, Canadian University Dubai, American University of Sharjah, British University in Dubai, and American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK).

Emirati universities in the top 10 for 'employer reputation' include Ajman University, American University of Sharjah, and United Arab Emirates University.

'Exceptional performance'

The 2025 QS World University Rankings for Arab Region indicated that universities in the country are "highly international", featuring diverse student populations and faculty. They rank among the leading research hubs in the region regarding both productivity and impact. The quality of research and teaching is supported by outstanding staff expertise and a strong emphasis on collaborative cross-border research, the report added.

This edition of the index — its largest ever — spanned 20 Arab countries and analysed 246 of the region’s best universities.

“The UAE’s performance in this ranking is exceptional, positioning it as a standout in the Arab region for its highly international faculty and student cohorts, strong research output, and ability to attract global talent," said Ben Sowter, senior vice-president of QS.

"Emirati universities excel across the board, achieving the region's highest average scores in six of QS' 10 indicators. Its overall score also ranks as the highest in the region, underscoring the significant concentration of academic quality within the country," Sowter said. "While the UAE's research agenda is among the most impactful, consistently producing highly cited and influential work, its academic reputation, though strong, does not yet fully reflect the scale of its academic achievements." This year, King Fahd University of Petroleum & Minerals in Saudi Arabia remains in first place, while Qatar University rises to second, surpassing King Saud University, which holds third place in the latest QS rankings. The UAE is also among the Arab region's foremost research hubs. American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK) produces the region's most influential research, according to Citations for Paper. However, no other university is among the top 10 for this metric. This research productivity in the region is supported by high levels of staff expertise, with Khalifa University of Science and Technology placing first in the Arab Region for Staff with a PhD. British University in Dubai also performs excellently in this indicator, in which it ranks fifth.