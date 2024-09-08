Why some UAE students experience stress, anxiety after long summer break

He has held senior roles driving revenue growth at several global media brands
When 10-year-old Sami Abdel returned from his vacation on August 23, he was showing signs of what psychologists call 'Back-to-School Syndrome', a condition where children feel mentally and physically drained when coming back to school after a long break.
"The children had been in Egypt for almost two months, and Sami got really close with his cousins," Sara explained.
Sami, who is usually eager to return to school, showed little interest in activities, had trouble sleeping, was cranky, and wasn’t eating well. His mother, Sara said: "I was really worried about him. He’s usually so full of energy and always excited to go back to school."
After consulting with a psychologist, Sara learned that Sami's symptoms were common for kids who are getting back into their school routine after a long break. The doctors recommended some relaxation techniques, open communication, and some counselling to help Sami settle back into school life.
Similarly, 8-year-old Khaled El-Sayed had a rough time when school resumed. He kept getting headaches, stomach aches, and felt really anxious, which led him to miss school frequently. Concerned, his parents took him to the hospital. After a series of tests, the doctors assured them that there was no physical illness behind Khaled’s issues.
“The results came back normal, which meant Khaled’s problems were likely due to stress and anxiety rather than any physical illness,” explained Dr Adnan Ahmadiazad, a specialist psychiatrist at Thumbay University Hospital. To help Khaled, they used cognitive-behavioural therapy to manage his anxiety and develop coping strategies.
“We also set up open communication so Khaled could talk about his worries, especially his discomfort with new places and people,” Dr Adnan added. They also introduced a structured daily routine to Khaled along with relaxation techniques like deep breathing to help manage his stress.
These cases point to a common issue known as ‘Back-to-School Syndrome.’ Dr Adnan described it as the mental and physical strain that some children experience when returning to school after a long break or extended vacation. “Children might show physical symptoms like headaches, stomach aches, and trouble sleeping along with emotional symptoms such as anxiety, irritability, and sadness.”
This issue is quite common among kids aged 6 to 17, who often deal with both academic and social pressures. "This syndrome is a response to the stress and anxiety that comes with returning to the structured school environment, where academic and social pressures can resurface," explained Dr Sherif Mohamed Mosaad Kamel, a consultant paediatrician at Zulekha Hospital.
To help kids handle the stress of going back to school, doctors suggested several strategies. “Keeping the lines of communication open is really important. It helps children understand that it's normal to feel anxious or overwhelmed,” said Dr Adnan.
Establishing a structured daily routine can also give children stability, reducing their stress. “Encouraging a healthy lifestyle is essential, so make sure your kids get enough rest, eat a balanced diet, and exercise regularly,” he added. It’s also crucial to limit screen time, as excessive use can increase anxiety and disrupt sleep patterns.
Dr Sherif said that the importance of a support system with, “Parents, teachers, and schools play a crucial role in supporting students through Back-to-School Syndrome. Open communication is key—parents should engage in discussions with their children about their feelings and anxieties, reassuring them and helping them set realistic goals for the school year.”
If a child's symptoms continue and start seriously impacting their daily life or school performance, it is recommended to seek professional help. "By recognising the signs of Back-to-School Syndrome early and taking proactive steps, parents can support their children through this transition and help them have a positive learning experience," advised Dr Sherif.
