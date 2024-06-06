Partner Content By KT Engage
Ascentria: 100% NEET success consistently and highest AIIMS intakes
The recent NEET 2024 results have spotlighted tales of triumph for Ascentria Classes,notably Anchita Nisha has become a shining example of dedication and achievement. Additionally, Ascentria boasts the highest number of AIIMS selections, further solidifying its reputation for excellence
The recent announcement of the NEET 2024 results has brought forth tales of triumph and success, with Anchita Nisha and Sai Thanishka emerging as shining examples of determination and dedication. Nisha's remarkable score of 695 out of 720 and Thanishka's commendable achievement of 638 out of 720 stands as testaments to their hard work and the invaluable support they received from their parents, teachers, and a key player in their academic journey - Ascentria Coaching Classes.
Nisha's jubilation reverberated through her words as she exclaimed: "I'm thrilled with my NEET score!" In an exclusive conversation, Nisha provided insights into her arduous yet rewarding journey towards NEET success, shedding light on the strategies and mindset that propelled her to excellence.
For Nisha, the journey towards NEET success was a culmination of two years of relentless effort, backed by the unwavering guidance of her mentors and the comprehensive support system provided by Ascentria. Nisha fondly recalls: "My preparation was organised but stressful. I started by clearing my concepts with the help of Ascentria's teachers and their classes." This initial step laid a strong foundation for her preparation, instilling in her the confidence and clarity needed to navigate the complex terrain of the NEET syllabus.
Navigating the labyrinth of NEET preparation amidst the demands of CBSE board exams posed a formidable challenge for Nisha. However, she approached this hurdle with pragmatism and resilience, underscored by proper guidance from Ascentria teachers and self-awareness. "Balancing CBSE board exams with coaching classes and tests was challenging, but proper guidance and knowing your limits are key," Nisha elucidated. Adopting a systematic approach, she meticulously planned her weekly tasks, leveraging schedules and lists to monitor her progress across various subjects.
As the demands of her 12th-grade year loomed large, Nisha turned to mock tests as a crucial component of her preparation strategy. These simulated examinations, a hallmark of Ascentria Classes' pedagogy, not only provided Nisha with a glimpse into the format and structure of the NEET exam but also equipped her with the requisite skills to excel under pressure. "In 12th grade, I began taking mock tests, which were crucial for my preparation," Nisha affirmed, underscoring the pivotal role played by these assessments in honing her exam-taking prowess.
Balancing the rigours of CBSE board exams with the demands of coaching classes and mock tests presented its own set of challenges for Nisha. However, armed with proper guidance and a keen understanding of her limits, she navigated this delicate equilibrium with finesse. "Managing stress was essential, and what helped me the most was maximising the number of questions and tests I practised," Nisha elucidated, shedding light on her coping mechanisms amidst academic pressures.
In Nisha's preparation arsenal, NCERT textbooks emerged as indispensable resources, the cornerstone of her preparation for both CBSE and NEET examinations. However, she acknowledged the exigencies of competitive exams, emphasising the need for supplementary information and extensive practice to excel in NEET.
Ascentria’s holistic approach to NEET preparation, characterised by comprehensive study materials, structured study plans, and personalised mentorship, has undoubtedly played a pivotal role in shaping the success stories of Nisha, Thanishka, and countless other aspirants. Nisha's advice to future doctors resonates with the ethos of perseverance and positivity that underpins her journey: "Stay positive and calm. Talk about your worries and stress, and keep practising!"
Ascentria's Legacy: Leading the Way in AIIMS Intakes
With a proud legacy of guiding students to secure coveted admissions in AIIMS, Ascentria Classes stands at the forefront of academic excellence. Boasting the longest track record of AIIMS admissions in India, Ascentria continues to shape success stories that resonate across the medical landscape. Ascentria's commitment to empowering NEET aspirants has resulted in a legacy of achievements that inspire and define excellence in medical education.
The success stories of Nisha and Thanishka debunk the myth that students residing outside India require better preparation to excel in entrance exams. Recent accolades garnered by Dubai student Pranavananda Saji, who clinched the title of 'outside India topper' in the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE), serve as compelling evidence of the efficacy of quality coaching institutes like Ascentria, even in international settings. Pranavananda's stellar achievement, coupled with Nisha and Thanishka's NEET triumphs, underscores the global reach and impact of institutions dedicated to nurturing talent and fostering academic excellence.
Ashna Ahuja's remarkable success in securing admission to AIIMS Delhi and M Sai Akshath in AIIMS Bhopal in 2021 is a testament to the power of smart work, consistency, and access to quality education, even while residing in the Gulf. In a testament to her journey, Ahuja emphasizes the importance of strategic preparation and the invaluable support she received from Ascentria Coaching Classes.
Ahuja credits Ascentria for playing a significant role in her success. The classes conducted by Ascentria not only strengthened her conceptual understanding but also provided a platform for clearing doubts and addressing any areas of confusion. The comprehensive guidance and personalised attention she received from the faculty at Ascentria were instrumental in her journey towards NEET success.
Based on her firsthand experience, Ahuja enthusiastically recommends Ascentria Classes to all students aiming to achieve the best rank in NEET. Her endorsement underscores the institute's commitment to excellence and its proven track record in preparing students for competitive exams.
These success stories are emblematic of a broader trend of excellence achieved by students preparing for NEET and other entrance exams under the guidance of institutes like Ascentria, even outside the borders of India. With a remarkable 100 per cent success rate in NEET since 2017, Ascentria has consistently proven its ability to prepare students for the rigours of such examinations, facilitating placements in prestigious government and private colleges, including renowned institutions like IITs, NITs, AIIMS and Manipal.
As the academic landscape continues to evolve, the achievements of students like Anchita Nisha, Sai Thanishka, Pranavananda Saji, Ashna Ahuja, M Sai Akshath and countless other JEE NEET aspirants, it is evident that the role played by coaching institutes like Ascentria cannot be overstated. Their unwavering commitment to empowering students with the knowledge, skills, and confidence needed to succeed in competitive examinations like JEE and NEET serves as a beacon of hope for aspiring engineering and medical professionals worldwide. In their success, we find not only inspiration but also a reaffirmation of the transformative power of education and the indomitable spirit of those who dare to dream big.
