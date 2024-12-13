ALLEN Overseas expands its footprint in Oman with two centres

ALLEN Overseas extends accessibility for students in Oman with new state-of-the-art centers opening in Darsait and Ghubra for session 2025-26

ALLEN Overseas is excited to announce another milestone in its commitment to academic excellence in the Middle East, emphasising a journey marked by dedication and brilliance. In response to the growing request and to better cater to the needs of aspiring students, ALLEN Overseas Oman has recently announced the launch of two new centres in Darsait and Ghubra, Oman. Strategically located closer to students and parents, the centres provide unmatched convenience and accessibility to enhance students' academic journey.

ALLEN's Darsait centre is opening next to LuLu Hypermarket Darsait, just a short walk from Indian School Muscat (ISM) and Indian School Darsait (ISD). The Ghubra Centre, opening next to Aster Royal Al Raffah Hospital Ghubra, will be less than two kilometres from the Indian School Al Ghubra (ISG) offering students in that region the benefit of a nearby resource for academic excellence. This location is expected to significantly reduce travel time, enabling students to balance school and coaching more easily and efficiently. This is also beneficial for students of Indian School Bousher, Indian School Al Maabela & Indian school Al Seeb who may be residing in the outer areas of Muscat.

With these strategically placed centres, students will experience significantly reduced commute times, giving them more time to focus on their studies, extracurricular activities, and personal growth. This development aligns with ALLEN Overseas' commitment to fostering a more balanced and productive academic environment.

"ALLEN Overseas' expansion efforts are driven by the overwhelming interest of parents and students seeking excellence in education in Oman. This initiative restates ALLEN's commitment to providing quality education to every NRI student, ensuring that students across the region can benefit from ALLEN's unique educational pedagogy and state-of-the-art facilities equipped with the latest technology. With our experienced faculty and top-tier resources now steps away from schools and homes, students and parents will benefit from greater convenience, improved time management, and a more seamless learning experience," said Keshav Maheshwari, managing director, ALLEN Overseas.

The institute's vision to deliver excellence in the GCC reflects its success in India, with world-class faculty members who are experts in preparing students for highly competitive exams. With deep expertise across JEE, NEET, CBSE, and Olympiads, the faculty is committed to equipping students with the skills, strategies, and confidence needed to excel. These experienced educators provide personalised guidance, helping students clarify doubts, strengthen foundational knowledge, and develop an in-depth understanding of complex subjects.

Admissions for academic session 2025-26 are now open for grades VI to XII. With the start of the academic year, there is a growing demand among parents and students to secure seats at ALLEN Overseas. Whether students are preparing for CBSE boards, JEE (Main/ Advanced), NEET (UG) or Olympiads, ALLEN offers tailored programs designed specifically to fulfil the needs of the students.

By enrolling now, students can avail exclusive benefits, including early fee benefits, personalised counselling sessions, and career guidance seminars led by ALLEN experts. These resources will provide the students with a competitive edge, helping them build a strong foundation for success in the pre-engineering, pre-medical and other exams. With the rising demand, seats are filling up quickly, making it crucial for parents to act swiftly to secure a place for their children.

ALLEN Overseas has a track record of guiding students to outstanding results, enabling many to secure high ranks in competitive exams and achieve admissions through the DASA (Direct Admission of Students Abroad) and CIWG (Children of Indian Workers in Gulf Countries) schemes. In session 2024-25, 97 per cent of ALLEN Overseas students qualified for top National Institutes of Technology (NITs) under these categories. NRI students achieving high ranks can benefit from the DASA quota, which opens doors to premier institutions like NIT Trichy. The closing rank for the Computer Science Engineering (CSE) Branch of NIT Trichy for Indian students was 1224, as compared to 18737 for the NRI students, signalling an unparalleled opportunity for Middle East-based students. This unique opportunity allows students to pursue prestigious engineering programs in India's top NITs, gaining world-class education and career prospects.

ALLEN Overseas has been instrumental in transforming the academic journeys of countless students. Sharing some inspiring success stories from students who attribute their remarkable achievements to ALLEN's exceptional guidance and resources:





"ALLEN Overseas Oman provided me with the tools, strategies, and mentorship that made all the difference in achieving my dream of studying at NIT Surathkal (Computer Science branch). Their support was truly unparalleled," said Vishal Murgan a student of Indian School Al Wadi Al Kabir.

"The systematic coaching and personalised attention I received at ALLEN Overseas Oman played a crucial role in securing my place in Computer Science at NIT Trichy. I couldn’t have done it without them. Thank you to team ALLEN Overseas for their support throughout my academic journey," said Hari Chandan, a student of Indian School Muscat.

"ALLEN Overseas Oman guided me through every step during the NEET (UG) preparation, from understanding the concepts to building exam confidence. Their faculty and resources were exceptional, which helped them to score 662 marks in the NEET (UG) exam and secure a seat at KMC Manipal," said C V Sri Ujwal, a student of Indian School Muscat.

These words from NRI students studying in Oman highlight the unwavering commitment of ALLEN Overseas Oman to empower students and help them achieve their academic and professional dreams. The remarkable accomplishments of the students serve as a testament to the institute’s dedication to fostering excellence. With the introduction of new centres, ALLEN Overseas is taking a significant step toward its vision of becoming a convenient and trusted academic partner for Indian students in Oman. The institute remains dedicated to its mission of empowering young minds by nurturing their potential through innovative teaching strategies and a supportive educational environment.

Enroll now to shape your future with ALLEN Overseas. For more information, WhatsApp at +971 45461696.