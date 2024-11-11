Abu Dhabi: Want to be a school teacher? Sustainability mindset now essential for hiring

Aspiring educators looking to teach in Abu Dhabi schools must now be experts in sustainability, as it has become a key criterion for hiring in at least one of the institutions in the Capital.

The commitment is exemplified by Gems Founders School in Masdar City, Abu Dhabi (GFA) —the first school in the Gulf region to adopt a net-zero strategy, partnering with The Alliance for Sustainable Schools (TASS).

GFA aims to reduce its annual CO2 footprint by an impressive 1,154 tonnes through net-zero energy and energy-saving strategies.

‘Sustainnovation’

Speaking to Khaleej Times, Albertha Huyser, Principal, CEO Gems Founders School- Masdar City said: “When we opened the school, I interviewed every one of our teachers and we have nearly 60 teachers. Each teacher had a question about sustainability and innovation and how they would integrate these principles into their lessons. The teachers who successfully demonstrated this mindset were selected."

"From day one, we ensured that everyone, from the admin team to leadership, was aligned with our focus on ‘Sustainnovation’ — a blend of sustainability and innovation, which is also our logo and motto. In every lesson, regardless of the subject, our teachers emphasize sustainability, innovation, and ecological stewardship," she added.

By joining TASS, the headteacher reinforced how the school is consolidating the significant steps it is taking towards reducing its carbon footprint and promoting sustainable practices within the school community.

The Principal also emphasised how the school has pioneered a transformative approach to education by creating an innovative model for environmental responsibility, guiding the leaders of tomorrow to contribute to a greener and more sustainable future.

She said: “Apart from beach clean-up drives and other initiatives undertaken to keep Abu Dhabi clean, we for example, also carefully consider the packaging and types of materials used for food (in school cafeteria). For example, our students are actively involved in evaluating takeaway packaging to ensure it aligns with our sustainability goals."

"We avoid plastic entirely, so one won’t find any plastic bottles at our school. Instead, we have water stations throughout the campus, and everyone brings their own reusable water bottles, all of which are fully recyclable. Regarding uniforms, we collaborate closely with the Threads team (the school uniform shop) to design shirts made from recyclable materials, reinforcing our commitment to sustainability," she added.

“For Bright Bus Transport (BBT), which is the school transport provider, we are coordinating the installation of biofuel tanks on school grounds, and we are in talks with ADEK (Department of Education and Knowledge) already. In alignment with sustainability goals, we also plan to introduce electric-vehicles charging stations to encourage eco-friendly commuting,” added Huyser.

Solar panels at school Meanwhile, the school's extensive solar panel system is expected to generate 3.1 million kWh annually, providing both power and shade to the building and its surroundings, enhancing energy efficiency and comfort. The use of advanced construction techniques, such as improved thermal-insulated precast panels, will greatly reduce the heat load on the air-conditioning system, resulting in lower energy consumption and a more sustainable educational facility. The building's design makes the most of natural lighting and temperature control by minimizing openings on the south-facing side, which is well-suited to the UAE's climate, while maximizing openings on the north-facing side. This strategic design ensures optimal energy efficiency and a comfortable environment for students. "As for the architecture of the building, we worked very closely with the Masdar City. So even before the building was open, we received our LEED Green certification. We also have a very active parent community. They also come in on a weekly basis to do workshops for our students on healthy eating, looking after the environment and their own bodies." said Huyser.