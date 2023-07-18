Abu Dhabi to open 10 new nursery schools in 2 years

Registration for the first batch of enrollees will open in October 2023 to accommodate 2,000 students aged between three months and four years

Abu Dhabi Government Media Office

By Web Desk Published: Tue 18 Jul 2023, 2:35 PM Last updated: Tue 18 Jul 2023, 4:17 PM

Abu Dhabi's education authorities on Tuesday announced a new project that will add 4,000 seats to the emirate's public nursery schools.

Ten nursery schools will be launched within two years as part of the Public Nurseries Project, the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (Adek) said as it unveiled the plan.

Registration for the first batch of enrollees will open in October 2023 to accommodate 2,000 Emirati students aged between three months and four years, with priority given to children of families benefiting from social support.

"Establishing 4,000 nursery seats is more than just an educational initiative — it's a strategic investment that will positively affect Emirati families and our workforce," said Sara Musallam, Minister of State for Early Education, chairman of the Federal Agency of Early Education, and chairman of Adek.

"By significantly improving access to early education, we're providing families with new opportunities, potentially altering their economic pathways, and relieving the burden of childcare, allowing them to fully participate in and contribute to our economy."

Over the next five years, these nurseries will cater to approximately 10,000 Emirati children, reaching over 32,000 in the next 10 years.

Besides boosting the education landscape, the initiative is also expected to ramp up job creation, the minister added.

"We're paving the way with increased demand for dedicated and skilled early educators, caregivers and support staff in our nurseries. This surge in education and caregiving roles not only expands our workforce but also contributes to a diversified and resilient economy,” Musallam said.

The new nurseries represent a further boost to Emirati students access to quality early education services which are essential for their growth and academic progress. Children who benefit from a quality early education show 70 per cent improvement in their language, math and social skills, according to research. A quality early education will also instill a deep sense of national identity, and foster the Arabic language at younger ages.

Additionally, nurseries also lead to positive economic dividends by providing employment prospects for Emirati educators and enabling parents to work and actively contribute across diverse sectors.

ALSO READ: