Abu Dhabi reading workshops see 70% spike in attendance among people of determination

Abu Dhabi libraries that have been hosting reading programmes for people of determination have seen a massive increase in participation, recording a spike of up to 70 per cent.

Initiatives including ‘I can read’ and ‘Readers of determination’ by Maktaba — the library management arm of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi — have been instrumental in stimulating creativity, improving cognitive and communication skills, and fostering emotional well-being.

“Reading allows people of determination to acquire knowledge, connect with diverse perspectives, and experience a sense of achievement, which boosts their confidence,” Fatema Abdul Rahman Al Tamimi, acting director of the library management department, DCT – Abu Dhabi, told Khaleej Times.

Reading workshops like ‘I can read’, held at select Maktaba libraries, have registered a 70-per-cent increase in participation this year, with 3,071 attendees across various age groups.

“These workshops provide people of determination with a space to engage with literature, develop literacy skills, and share their love of reading. The positive feedback from their parents, along with the consistent turnout, is a testament to the community’s interest in these programmes.”

Additionally, there are storytelling and artistic sessions, interactive workshops and engaging activities to enrich their reading experiences.

“Our goal is to create an inclusive environment that nurtures their skills and enhances their quality of life,” Al Tamimi.

Positive improvements

There have been “notable improvements” among people of determination who visit libraries regularly, she said.

“These improvements include enhanced literacy skills, greater confidence in communication, and increased social interaction. This is exactly what we aim for, and I believe that these positive results showcase the impact of our tailored programmes, which are carefully designed to support unique needs and to nurture talent.”

Maktaba offers a wide selection of specially developed books tailored to meet the needs of people of determination.

“It includes accessible formats such as Braille, audiobooks, easy-to-read texts, and interactive materials. We work relentlessly to refine these resources to ensure that everyone, regardless of their abilities, can enjoy and benefit from reading.”