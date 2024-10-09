Abu Dhabi announces 39 new policies for private schools, 27 for early education institutes

In a major shift for the emirate's private education sector, the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (Adek) has announced 39 updated policies for private schools, alongside 27 new policies designed for Early Education Institutions (EEIs). Effective from the 2024/25 academic year, these policies create a structured framework that aligns Abu Dhabi’s education system with global best practices while addressing local needs and cultural considerations.

The policies foster consistency, ensure accountability, and help maintain a safe learning environment. They result from extensive collaboration with over 400 key stakeholders, including government entities, private schools, and EEIs.

The 39 updated policies for private schools are categorised into key pillars:

14 under Governance and Operations

11 under Teaching and Learning

14 under Health, Safety, and Wellbeing

Similarly, the 27 new policies for EEIs are structured into:

7 under Governance and Operations

8 under Learning Program and Practice

12 under Health, Safety, and Wellbeing

Sara Musallam, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge, said: “This comprehensive set of policies is fundamental to Abu Dhabi and UAE's vision for education. By setting clear, research-based regulatory requirements, we create a path for continuous improvement across our private schools and EEIs, ensuring our students are prepared to contribute to a globally competitive society. The policies also ensure equity and consistency in the quality of education, providing transparency and accountability for educators while enhancing the overall education experience for students and parents.”

To ensure accountability, Adek will conduct compliance visits and gather feedback from private schools and EEIs. Full compliance of most of these policies is expected by the next academic year. In support of this, Adek has launched a robust compliance program, which began in the current academic year, initially prioritizing three key policies: The Staff Eligibility Policy, the Career and University Guidance Policy, and the Physical Education and School Sports Policy, ensuring alignment with the highest standards of educational quality and safety.

Policy updates and highlights

The updated 39 private school policies create a comprehensive framework that enable effective operations and enhances student learning and wellbeing. Key updates include the Career and University Guidance Policy, which guarantees students a smooth transition to higher education.