5 UAE summer camps for future engineers, space explorers, robot scientists

Through these experiences, children will learn more about coding, 3D-printing, emerging technologies, green living, and the cosmos

by Nandini Sircar Published: Sun 23 Jul 2023, 6:00 AM

Looking for summer camps that go beyond sports, music lessons, arts and craft, and drama classes?

Now, parents in the UAE can choose from unique alternatives that can immerse children into the world of science, technology, and space exploration.

These unique camps — which are aligned with careers of the future — prioritise building children's knowledge on coding, 3D-printing, emerging technologies, robotics, green living, and getting acquainted with space habitat.

For kids who love robots, math, plus some coding

Pure Minds Academy's camp provides a comprehensive selection of educational programmes founded on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). These include formal UK-accredited courses tailored to children aged 4 to 16 years old.

There is a Junior STEM and Robotics programme for 7 to 9-year-olds, where they learn key science, coding, and robotics.

Then a more advanced is designed to learn cybersecurity and coding for those who are between 10 and 14 years old. They will learn how passwords can be hacked and the tactics to to protect them from online harm.

A chance to interact with real astronauts

Dubai International Academy Al Barsha’s summer camp is meant for those between 9 and 14 years old.

Pupils can learn new skills and interact with real astronauts and award-winning educators, covering engineering and design, sustainability, and space exploration.

Campers can also learn how to design and develop sustainable solutions for the environment or learn about creating an innovative space habitat.

Blast off to an 'intergalactic' world

OliOli’s Summer Blast Camps are back with specially curated activities to keep the kids engaged by harnessing the power of their imagination.

Among other offerings, their Cosmic Blast aims to transport children into the intergalactic dimension with various challenges and workshops.

'Morning Blast' is priced at Dh990 per week; 'Afternoon Blast' from Dh690 per week; and 'All-day Blast' from Dh1,450 per week.

Learn the art of 3D-printing

The Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SRTI Park) is hosting the third edition of Summer Innovation Camp to introduce students between the ages of 12 and 17 to emerging technologies at Sharjah Open Lab for Innovation (SoiLAB) complex.

The programme aims to develop skills in various areas, such as 3D printing, laser printing, programming, and other technological skills, in addition to exploring the world of sustainable technology.

Discover secrets of the universe through special missions

At the Cosmic Jaunt -Online Camp, youngsters can engage in interactive experiments, mind-bending challenges and meet a former Nasa scientist who will share fascinating insights about space missions.

Students can prepare to build satellite models, explore distant galaxies and discover the secrets of the universe. The programme also includes interactive quizzes, hands-on activities, and certification. The activities are meant for children between the ages of 6 and 14.

