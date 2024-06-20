Easier travel, visa processes to boost UAE-Iran tourism, says Ambassador Ameri

View of a sculpture of the mythical "Huma" double griffin in the ruins of ancient Persepolis, which served as the capital of the Achaemenid Persian Empire (550-330 BC), in southern Iran. Photo: AFP

Published: Thu 20 Jun 2024, 11:58 AM

When Iranian ambassador Reza Ameri assumed office in June 2023, after the post had remained vacant for about seven years, he prioritised boosting tourism between the UAE and Iran. Ameri focused on enhancing people-to-people ties and economic cooperation between the two countries.

In an exclusive interview with Khaleej Times, the diplomat said, "The firm political will among leaders of the two countries has strengthened relations across all fronts, including boosting tourism and cultural exchanges.

"We are very keen to promote tourism between the UAE and Iran. We are also interested in exchanging official and business delegations," he added, noting: "Plans are underway to enhance mutual understanding by familiarising Iranians with Emirati laws and customs, and vice versa."

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The two countries recently held a joint consular committee to address lingering challenges related to visas, residency permits, and banking. The ambassador is confident the issues can be resolved through continued dialogue.

"Facilitating easier travel and commercial ties has also become a key priority as Iran emerges from years of sanctions," Ameri continued.

Reza Ameri, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran, to the UAE. KT Photo: Shihab

Cultural similarities

Ameri also took note of the cultural similarities between the two nations. “The Iranian-Emirati relationship is rooted in ancient history. The two countries are Muslim and neighbours, and what distinguishes the Iranian-Emirati relationship is the Iranian policy to be friendly and helpful to neighbours

"Iran will not set any limits to strengthening ties with the UAE across various fields. We are ready to strengthen this relationship, in all fields and at all levels, and we will find mechanisms to achieve this."

According to the Iranian Embassy, there are about 500,000 Iranians residing in the UAE, and more than 5,000 Iranian companies registered in the country,

“The Iranian expat community has become a vital bridge between the neighbouring states. The presence of this huge Iranian community makes our responsibility greater," said Ameri

Future of UAE-Iran relations

Talking about future collaboration, Ameri spoke of the “vast untapped potentials in advanced industries such as nanotechnology, artificial intelligence (AI), and pharmaceuticals”. He believes these will open new avenues for the economic partnership between the UAE and Iran to flourish.

The ambassador also outlined several areas for future cooperation, including increasing the number of Iranians residing in the UAE to boost trade and economic activities, as well as encouraging the Iranian community in the UAE to provide more commercial and economic services.

The ambassador also discussed plans to hold joint consular and economic committees between the two countries, as well as signing new agreements and MOUs in advanced industries like nanotechnology, AI, and pharmaceuticals. Furthermore, the ambassador expressed a desire to collaborate with large Iranian companies interested in accessing the UAE market.

Assurances from Iran