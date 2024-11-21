'Eager to help others': Tributes pour in for community leader CA Khalil who passed away in Dubai

Photo: Supplied

Tributes are pouring in for Dr SM Syed Khalilur Rehman, affectionately known as CA Khalil, who passed away in Dubai at the age of 86 after a brief illness. Khalil was a towering figure in education, social service, and corporate governance.

He had been admitted to Aster Hospital Mankhool after experiencing severe leg weakness. Despite the best efforts of the doctors, he succumbed to a double heart attack in the early hours of Thursday.

His passing has left the Indian expatriate community and beyond in mourning.

Dr. Azad Moopen, founder chairman of Aster DM Healthcare, called him a “distinguished leader and cherished friend.” Moopen noted Khalil’s immense contributions to education, philanthropy, and corporate governance, which he said had left “an indelible mark on countless lives.”

Dr. Azad Moopen. Photo: Supplied

Issam Galadari, CEO of Ithra, described Khalil as a “visionary leader” whose dedication to community service and education was unmatched. “His contributions have created lasting institutions and inspired generations,” he said.

Issam Galadari. Photo: Supplied

Mishal Hamed Kanoo, Chairman of the Kanoo Group, recalled Khalil’s influence in the corporate world. “He was a true gentleman, always positive, smiling, and eager to help others. His impact on business and the community was massive,” Kanoo said.

Mishal Hamed Kanoo. Photo: Supplied

Khalil’s philanthropic efforts, particularly through Anjuman Hami-e-Muslimeen, earned him widespread admiration. P. S. M. Habibulla Khan, founder of Arabia Holdings Limited, called him “a beacon of philanthropy and a pillar of the community.” He praised Khalil’s tireless efforts in education and social welfare, which left a “legacy of compassion and service.”