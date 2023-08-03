Due dates for bill payments extended, no extra fees: Sewa announces service update of systems

The invitation was delivered by Reza Amiri, Ambassador of Iran to the Emirates
Sharjah's electricity and water authority Sewa has announced that it will carry a "comprehensive update and development of all electronic systems."
The authority said that the update will take place from August 4 to August 8, and that the due date for invoices during this period will be extended without any additional fees for the customer.
It also confirmed that there would be no disconnection of services while the update is underway.
Sharjah residents can pay their electricity and water bills online on the Sewa website. The service was started in 2007 to allow residents to complete payments at ease via credit cards. In order to avail of the service, residents must register for a Sewa Online Account.
