Dubai's story by you: Sheikh Hamdan calls on residents to help write city's history

Dubai Creek 20-08-1985

Every individual in Dubai now has a chance to write and tell the city's story — a legacy passed down to them through generations.

The 'Erth Dubai' initiative, launched on Sunday, February 2, would gather and catalogue the stories and life experiences of community members that showcase Dubai's development over the years and the lives of its people across generations.

"We invite everyone to take part in this initiative... Together, we write Dubai's history in the voices of its people… We carry its past into its future," said Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE as he launched 'Erth Dubai', aimed at documenting the emirate's rich history and heritage.

'Erth Dubai' aims to strengthen the collective memory of the emirate's transformation over the years and deepen the community's understanding of its history and heritage as a fundamental element underpinning the national identity.

Interactive platform

The initiative invites members of the Dubai community across various age groups to share interesting anecdotes and stories, ensuring that Dubai’s rich heritage continues to inspire for generations to come. An interactive platform is being developed to gather historical and cultural accounts of Dubai’s past from individuals and families.

Sheikh Hamdan said: “Erth Dubai will ensure that our cultural legacy not only endures but also continues to inspire future generations, reinforcing our commitment to preserving the emirate’s cultural identity – a cornerstone that has strengthened Dubai’s renaissance and progress to this day. Through this initiative, we will safeguard the legacy of our ancestors, ensuring it is passed down to our children and grandchildren.”

Community submissions

Erth Dubai will be carried out in multiple phases throughout 2025, starting with the collection of submissions from the community. At a later stage, these submissions will be evaluated by a specialised jury well-versed in historical, social, and cultural perspectives to capture their true essence.

All segments of Emirati society are encouraged to take part in documenting the emirate's rich history. Public and private school students, along with Dubai government employees, will be invited to help gather and document stories and life experiences.

Road from Abu Dhabi to Dubai, UAE, 1975

The initiative will feature comprehensive accounts of Dubai's history, notable contributions to its growth, life in the emirate over the years, and its evolution over time. As part of the initiative, residents will be asked to recount personal stories from various stages of their life, capturing their diverse experiences and memories. Such accounts will help highlight memorable events of daily life, personal achievements, and family stories, shaping a digital archive with a deeply personal touch that reflects Dubai’s cultural depth and vibrant community spirit.

Tribute to ancestors