Dubai's RTA warns of traffic delay on Oud Metha Road

Published: Sun 2 Jun 2024, 2:24 PM

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai warned motorists of traffic and expected delay on Oud Metha Road on Sunday (June 2).

In a social media post, the authority said delays are expected on the major road and the surrounding internal streets near Al Wasl Club today, from 7.30pm to 10.00pm.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes and follow the traffic signs.