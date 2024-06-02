E-Paper

Dubai's RTA warns of traffic delay on Oud Metha Road

The delay on the key road is due to the football match between Al Wasl and Al Nasr Al Ahli at Al Wasl Club

Web Desk
Image used for illustrative purposes. Photo: File
Published: Sun 2 Jun 2024, 2:24 PM

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai warned motorists of traffic and expected delay on Oud Metha Road on Sunday (June 2).

In a social media post, the authority said delays are expected on the major road and the surrounding internal streets near Al Wasl Club today, from 7.30pm to 10.00pm.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes and follow the traffic signs.


For those who wish to watch the match via public transportation, they can use the buses provided by the RTA at the station to Al Wasl Club.

