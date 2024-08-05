Dubai's RTA launches new tourist bus; trips to begin next month

This was during his visit to the funeral hall in Umm Suqeim, Dubai
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced the launch of a tourist bus service that counts the emirate’s landmarks as its stops. Set to roll out in September, the ‘On & Off’ bus service will help tourists and residents discover Dubai’s tourist attractions.
Starting from Dubai Mall, passengers will visit eight of Dubai’s key attractions and landmarks: Dubai Frame, Heritage Village, Museum of the Future, Gold Souk, Dubai Mall, La Mer Beach, Jumeirah Mosque, and City Walk.
The bus will operate from 10am to 10pm, and will leave every 60 minutes from Dubai Mall. The journey will take two hours, with the fare set at Dh35 per person valid for the whole day.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
“The Dubai On & Off bus also … connects with other modes of public transport, such as the metro, marine transport, and public buses, especially at Al Ghubaiba station,” said Ahmed Bahrozyan, CEO of the Public Transport Agency.
ALSO READ:
This was during his visit to the funeral hall in Umm Suqeim, Dubai
The programme features lectures, workshops and to field courses to enhance their technical skills, confidence
Currently, the rates at charging stations vary widely, with some being offered for free
Adhering to these time periods is necessary for those subject to corporate tax to avoid administrative fines
The Perseids are considered one of the 'most reliable' meteor showers, offering consistent displays year after year
Temperatures will reach up to 41℃ and 43℃ in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively
Hassan Abdel Salam Al Zaghrouni's adventurous spirit has also seen him ride in Russia and California, including the iconic Route 66
The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathies to the families of the victims of this heinous crime, and wished for the speedy recovery of all the injured