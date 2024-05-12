E-Paper

Dubai's RTA announces direct buses from Business Bay to other metro stations

Earlier, RTA had also expanded the 'Bus on Demand' service to Business Bay

by

Web Desk
File Photo
File Photo

Published: Sun 12 May 2024, 6:56 PM

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority announced direct buses from the Business Bay metro station to other metro stations, according to its post on X.

The buses will depart from Exit 2 in the Business Bay metro station, in the following routes:


  • From Business Bay to OnPassive station
  • From Business Bay to Mall of the Emirates, Equiti and Mashreq stations
  • From Business Bay to Al Khail and Dubai Internet City Stations

The four Dubai Metro stations, OnPassive, Equity, Mashreq, and Energy Metro, will see normal operations restored by May 28. These metro stations were temporarily closed after heavy rains hit the emirate in mid-April.


RTA said the four stations would reopen after all maintenance and safety tests were completed to ensure they are “ready to operate at the highest standards and efficiency”.

In April, RTA announced the implementation of 'crowd management protocols' at Dubai Metro stations to ensure passengers' safety. These protocols would be in place during rush hours.

Earlier, RTA had also expanded the 'Bus on Demand' service to Business Bay. The service operates through the 'Dubai Bus On Demand' app available on both Apple Store and Google Play Store for smartphones and devices. The service operates 14-seater buses that navigate various geographical areas with flexible schedules and timings.

Drivers of these buses can communicate directly with service requesters via the app, allowing them to reach the nearest point to a user's location within the areas currently covered by the service: Al Barsha, Al Nahda, Dubai Silicon Oasis, and Business Bay.

