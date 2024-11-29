Dubai's Parkin to hike parking fee to Dh6 for 'premium areas' during peak hours from March

KT Photo: Angel Tesorero

Premium parking charges will be implemented across Dubai beginning March next year, Parkin PJSC announced on Friday.

The fee for premium parking spaces will be Dh6 per hour from 8am to 10am; and 4pm to 8pm. Other charges will be Dh4 per hour for all other public paid parking spaces.

Parkin said: “Premium Parking spaces will be strategically designated to provide drivers with convenient access to high-demand areas, including public transportation hubs, such as metro and bus stations, as well as central business districts and major shopping destinations.”

These zones will be clearly marked with dedicated signage and tariff details on display, with additional information readily available on the Parkin website, via the Parkin mobile app and social media channels.

Which are premium parking areas

The Dh6 per hour parking fee will be implemented in areas within 500 meters of a metro station, those with high parking occupancy during peak hours; as well as markets and commercial activity zones.

Eng. Mohamed Abdulla Al Ali, CEO of Parkin, explained: “The locations for premium parking spaces were selected based on three criteria: First, ease of access to the area using public transport, such as areas within 500 meters of a metro station; second, areas with high parking occupancy during peak periods; and third, density and congestion, such as markets and commercial activity zones.

“Premium parking spaces include, for example, commercial areas in parts of Deira and Bur Dubai, Downtown Dubai, Business Bay, Jumeirah and Al Wasl Road and other locations,” he added.

Parkin underscored: “A key aim of this dynamic approach is to optimise parking management in congested, high-density, high-demand areas, supporting efficient traffic flow throughout the city, particularly at peak times and during grand events hosted by the emirate.”

More details regarding the tariffs and applicable zones will be announced in by Parkin following the official enactment of the regulation.

Variable parking tariff

Set to take effect by the end of March 2025, here is the breakdown of the variable parking tariff policy, based on peak and off-peak hours:

Peak Hours from 8am - 10am; and 4pm - 8pm

Dh6 per hour for premium parking spaces (hike of Dh2)

Dh4 per hour for all other public paid parking spaces (unchanged)

Off-peak hours from 10am - 4pm; and 8pm - 10pm

Tariffs remain unchanged

Free Parking

Overnight, from 10pm - 8am

All day Sunday and during public holidays Congestion pricing policy Parking fees will also go up during major events, including but not limited to conferences, exhibitions, festivals and concerts to “to effectively manage the temporary surge in parking demand.” The RTA announced on Thursday that a congestion pricing policy will be rolled out initially around the Dubai World Trade Centre during major events, starting in February 2025. This means parking fee will be of Dh25 per hour for public paid parking spaces near event zones. Parking added: “Special event parking zones with adjusted rates will be activated to accommodate higher vehicle volumes. These zones will be clearly marked during the event, with tariff information clearly displayed and accessible on the Parkin website, via the Parkin mobile app and social media channels.” Implementation timeline The updated parking fees will be implemented in two phases: Parking fees for areas surrounding major events, including the activation of event-specific tariffs, will take effect in February 2025 All other parking fees, including the implementation of premium parking and peak hours tariffs, will take effect by the end of March 2025 Parkin, created in December 2023, has a 49-year concession agreement with (RTA) to manage ore than 200,000 paid parking spaces across Dubai. It has a monopoly on the city’s on- and off-street paid public parking market, as well as public multi-storey car parking facilities. It also operates some developer-owned parking facilities Parkin registered 95 million parking transactions in the first nine months 2024. The company’s net profit increased 5 per cent to Dh104.7 million compared to Dh99.8 million in Q3 2023. ALSO READ: Dubai parking fines hit Dh64.9 million in third quarter, mark 56% increase: Parkin