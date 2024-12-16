Dubai’s Parkin signs deal to offer paid parking in Saudi Arabia

The Dubai-based company Parkin has signed an agreement to enter the neighbouring Saudi market to offer paid parking services in the kingdom.

The largest provider of paid public parking facilities and services in Dubai signed an agreement with the Saudi conglomerate Batic Investment and Logistics Company.

The collaboration will focus on the implementation of cutting-edge digital technologies to optimise traffic flow and enhance the end-user experience.

A statement issued by the Dubai-listed firm said the companies will assess opportunities to expand paid parking services in the Saudi market, collaborating with municipalities, real estate developers, operators of shopping centres, hotels, and other venues.

The envisaged collaboration will prioritise adopting advanced digital technologies, including AI, real-time data analysis, digital gates, sensors and smart cameras to simplify parking, improve utilisation, reduce congestion and create a seamless parking experience for customers.

This comes as Parkin last month announced the implementation of premium parking charges across Dubai from March 2025.

The fee for premium parking spaces will be Dh6 per hour from 8am to 10am and between 4pm to 8pm. Other charges will be Dh4 per hour for all other public paid parking spaces.

Tie-ups with developers, malls

Batic has a strong Saudi presence through its subsidiary Smart City Solutions Co. (SCSC), which is Saudi Arabia’s largest paid public parking provider.

Eng. Mohamed Abdulla Al Ali, CEO of Parkin, said the agreement is part of the plan to grow internationally outside the emirate of Dubai and enhance seamless mobility. “By combining our operational excellence, cutting-edge technology and industry know-how with Batic’s strong presence, the partnership is poised to deliver innovative, scalable, customer-focused parking solutions that stand to benefit both residents and visitors to the Kingdom, supporting economic growth,” he said. “Collaborating with the pre-eminent parking operator in the UAE will enable us to optimise the delivery of parking services across our asset base, reducing congestion, driving efficiencies and improving the overall customer journey. With an extensive parking portfolio of 195,000 parking spaces across five cities, we will achieve greater mobility in the Kingdom, aligned to the aspirations of Saudi Vision 2030,” said Mohammed Alzamil, managing director and Group CEO of Batic. ALSO READ: Dubai's Parkin to hike parking fee to Dh6 for 'premium areas' during peak hours from March Dubai parking fines hit Dh64.9 million in third quarter, mark 56% increase: Parkin Dubai: No parking fee increase at Mall of Emirates, City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif