Dubai’s new traffic plan to expand remote work policies

Published: Wed 8 May 2024, 10:54 PM Last updated: Wed 8 May 2024, 11:25 PM

A new plan to improve traffic flow in Dubai will expand the implementation of flexible working hours and remote work policies within public and private sectors. The aim is to ease traffic congestion across Dubai.

It was not immediately clear how or when the policy would be implemented. Authorities in Dubai had earlier launched a comprehensive survey to gather insights into how flexible hours and remote working could help ease traffic, especially during peak hours.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels .

Offices in Dubai have the digital infrastructure in place to activate remote work for employees during emergencies. After record rains in mid-April and early May, both private and government sector offices went online, with employees allowed to work from home.

The traffic flow plan approved by the Executive Council on Wednesday also includes developing priority public bus routes to improve trip times by up to 59 per cent. Earlier, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) had announced plan to boost Dubai's network of dedicated bus lanes to over 20km, with the lanes set for completion between 2025 and 2027.

The traffic flow plan also includes developing a policy to encourage school students to use school transport, “which will help improve traffic flow around schools by 13 per cent”.

Community participation

The plan was approved as Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed chaired the Executive Council meeting during the Arabian Travel Market at the World Trade Centre.

The council also approved a policy to boost community participation in shaping policy, legislation and government services. “The move aims to improve the quality of services by aligning them more closely with community needs and expectations, which will be identified through enhanced public engagement. The policy will facilitate cooperation between various stakeholders to benefit the quality of life of all Dubai residents,” the government said in a Press statement.

ALSO READ: