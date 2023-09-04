Dubai's Global Village wins international award for health and safety management

File photo

Published: Mon 4 Sep 2023, 11:22 AM

Dubai's Global Village has bagged international recognition from the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) for its health and safety management.

For the second consecutive year, Global Village has won the 'Gold' RoSPA Leisure Safety Award. Each year, nearly 2,000 participants compete for this recognition in what stands as the United Kingdom's longest-running health and safety industry awards.

The Global Village will open a week earlier this year, welcoming visitors from October 18. The family theme park will be open for 194 days till April 28, 2024.

The entertainment park received more than 9 million visitors in its last edition.

ALSO READ: