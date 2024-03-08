Dubai's Global Village to be closed due to unstable weather

EU launches Cyprus Maritime Corridor to make sure the relief will reach Gazans in need
Dubai's famous landmark for tourists and residents, Global Village, announced its closure due to unstable weather conditions prevailing across the UAE.
Global Village is set to be closed on Saturday, March 9.
Earlier it announced the cancellation of its firework shows for the coming two days.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
ALSO READ:
EU launches Cyprus Maritime Corridor to make sure the relief will reach Gazans in need
Heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and hail will lash the country from the evening of Friday, March 8, till noon on Sunday, March 10
The educational institution announced that it was going to postpone the open day that it had earlier planned for Saturday, March 9, 2024
Celebrating the 'remarkable achievements of Emirati women in various spheres of life', Sheikh Hamdan reposts a photo of the Mother of the Nation with the President
Will flights be cancelled or delayed? Here's what airlines and airports say
Celebrating International Women’s Day today, leading physicians tell
Passport and visa outsource company VFS Global cautions that there are many unscrupulous agents who are scamming travelers off their money
New survey shows half of global public 'would rather live without a close friend than without their cellphone'