Dubai's Global Village extends Season 28 for 3 more days

This unprecedented move allows guests more time to enjoy the diverse entertainment, cultural experiences, and shopping delights

by

A Staff Reporter
Published: Sat 4 May 2024, 1:52 PM

Last updated: Sat 4 May 2024, 10:15 PM

Nope, it's not yet closing tomorrow. Dubai's Global Village on Saturday announced that it is extending Season 28 by three more days.

"Due to overwhelming demand, the season will now conclude on Wednesday, May 8, 2024," it said.


The popular festival park was supposed to close on April 28 but was later extended until May 5. Now, visitors will have three bonus days.

The park will continue welcoming visitors during its extended hours, from 4pm until 2am.


Bringing kids to the attraction? Entry is free for those younger than 12 years old.

