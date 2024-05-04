Dubai's Global Village extends Season 28 for 3 more days

Most residents could expect a fair to partly cloudy day ahead
Nope, it's not yet closing tomorrow. Dubai's Global Village on Saturday announced that it is extending Season 28 by three more days.
"Due to overwhelming demand, the season will now conclude on Wednesday, May 8, 2024," it said.
The popular festival park was supposed to close on April 28 but was later extended until May 5. Now, visitors will have three bonus days.
The park will continue welcoming visitors during its extended hours, from 4pm until 2am.
Bringing kids to the attraction? Entry is free for those younger than 12 years old.
ALSO READ:
Most residents could expect a fair to partly cloudy day ahead
Amy Gillingham made headlines when she burst onto the scene as the country’s first female football commentator
Artefactum Gallery recently unveiled its latest collection of natural artefacts collected from privately funded expeditions and hunting
The inaugural flight took off on Thursday, May 2, according to Indian media outlets
Heavy rains had been pounding the country since midnight on Thursday, prompting authorities to temporarily suspend the service
Food establishments that are interested in participating in the programme can submit their registration applications through the programme’s online website
Ibrahim's father had previously made a heartfelt plea for his son's safe return
The city hosts hundreds of entertainment events yearly, attended by millions of people