Dubai’s Emaar announces free repairs for rain-damaged homes

Published: Fri 19 Apr 2024, 3:10 PM Last updated: Fri 19 Apr 2024, 3:32 PM

Emaar Properties on Friday said it that it will repair all the properties in its communities in Dubai which were damaged during the heavy rains this week free of cost.

“In response to the challenges posed by this adverse weather and heavy rains that Dubai has experienced in the past few days, I am pleased to announce that Emaar will undertake the repair of all properties within our communities that have been damaged by the recent rains at its own cost to ensure that our residents can return to their daily lives as swiftly and smoothly as possible,” said Mohamed Alabbar, chairman of Emaar Properties.

This step aims bring relief to thousands of residents in Emaar’s communities who have been badly affected by the unprecedented rains.

He said the developer has always strived to support its community in times of need and as a responsible company.

“We undertake to provide all possible support in such situations including complete repair of our customers’ homes,” he said.

Emaar founder said that since the severe rains began on Tuesday, the company’s facility management and community management staff have been on the ground, tirelessly assisting customers day and night.

“The teams have been actively dealing with challenges, including clearing numerous water-clogging issues, and continue to work around the clock to provide solutions. Building on this dedicated effort, we are pleased to announce an initiative to repair all homes within our communities affected by the recent severe weather in Dubai, at no cost to residents,” said Alabbar.

Dubai-based Emaar Properties is the largest master developer in the emirate. Downtown Dubai, Emaar South, Dubai Hills Estate, Dubai Creek Harbour, Arabian Ranches, Dubai Marina, The Valley and Address Residences Zabeel.

Emaar has delivered approximately 108,000 residential units in Dubai and other global markets since 2002. it owns and operates 34 hotels and resorts with over 8,700 keys. Today, 46 per cent of Emaar’s revenue is from its shopping malls and retail, hospitality and leisure and international subsidiaries.

Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest tower, and the iconic Dubai Mall are among Emaar’s prized assets.

