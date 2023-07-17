Dubai band of musicians heads to Hollywood for international competition

A group of multi-national musicians from Dubai are heading to Hollywood to perform at a prestigious competition. The 13-member group, aged between 9 and 37, will be competing at the World Championship of Performing Arts (WCOPA) finals that will be held in Anaheim, California, over more than two weeks starting from July 28.

For 9-year-old pianist Santino Antonini, who hails from Argentina, this will be his first-ever stage performance, and he is excited about it. “I started playing the piano only a year ago, and this will be my first performance on a stage,” he said. “I am nervous but also excited.”

Guiding these musicians, or delegates as they are called, is the expert coach Elipas Sibua. The Filipino national is a music teacher and has been associated with different chapters of WCOPA for the last eight years.

Diamond in the rough

Since 2016, Elipas has been a part of different chapters of the WCOPA, including Sri Lanka and Saudi Arabia. For the last three years, he has been the head of the UAE chapter, and last year his students brought home gold, silver and bronze medals. To top his crowning achievements, he was adjudged the Outstanding Vocal Coach of the World among all the coaches from over 70 countries.

For Elipas, it is the opportunity to find a diamond in the rough that keeps bringing him back to the international competition. “Most of these musicians play on small stages, and their opportunities are quite limited,” he said. “I love polishing their talents and bringing out the best in them so they can go on an international stage and reach their full potential.”

While bringing the band together, the most challenging part for him is finding the best songs for them to perform. “Each one has their own strengths, and it is my job to pick a piece that plays to everyone’s strength,” he said. “That is the most difficult part. Once we get over it and find the perfect piece, then a bit of practice and passion does the magic.”

Hard work

Even while playing in a band, the various members face various difficulties. While some travel for over 5 hours to and from practice sessions every weekend, others juggle a full-time job or school and other responsibilities.

“One of our delegates travels from Abu Dhabi by bus every week for the practice, while another comes all the way from Fujairah,” said Elipas. “Another of our delegates is juggling a very stressful corporate job as a sales manager and band practice. Everyone is giving their 100% for this band, and I am sure we will see results for their dedication.”

