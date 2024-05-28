Dubai's 3-day super sale: Families spending up to Dh4,000 on Eid shopping 'relieved'

Published: Tue 28 May 2024, 6:00 AM Last updated: Tue 28 May 2024, 7:37 AM

For many families in Dubai, the 3-day super sale could not have come at a better time, as shopping for the upcoming Islamic festival Eid Al Adha can get pretty expensive. Residents told Khaleej Times that they usually spend up to Dh4,000 on shopping for the festival as they get new clothes, matching accessories and even give their homes a makeover.

Scheduled from May 31 to June 2, the super sale will see over 2,000 outlets across Dubai offering discounts of up to 90 percent on more than 500 global brands.

Astronomical calculations predict Dhul Hijjah 1 is likely on Saturday, June 8. In that case, Arafah Day is on Sunday, June 16 (Dhul Hijjah 9) and Eid Al Adha will likely be on Monday, June 17.

For British expat Grant Randall and his Moroccan wife Sophia, Eid is a time to transform their home and bring in the latest decor. "We use this opportunity to get new curtains for the living room and other home decor items," said Randall.

Grant Randall's family.

With two children, the Randall family spends up to Dh4,000 during the holiday season.

"The sales are a blessing because we can cover everything for the kids, as well as spruce up our home, without breaking the bank," Randall explained. "We even booked a special photoshoot for our Eid pictures, as it is a cherished family tradition."

Egyptian expat Shaima Al-Jali, a mother of three boys aged 5, 7, and 11, shared her experience. "When Eid is over, I find that I spent around Dh1,000 on each of my sons. This includes buying them some clothes and pairs of shoes, getting their hair trimmed at the salon, and treating them to an Eid outing, which usually consumes the most," Al-Jali told Khaleej Times.

Shaima Al-Jali's family.

"As sales kick off, it's the perfect time to indulge and get the finest for them without holding back. As a mother, I want my children to look and feel their finest during Eid," she added.

During the three days, shoppers can find deals on everything, from fashion and beauty to electronics and homeware, across malls and shopping centres in Dubai.