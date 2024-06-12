'One family': Worship houses in Dubai thank UAE leaders for support, culture of tolerance

KT Photos: Nandini Sircar

Published: Wed 12 Jun 2024, 2:49 PM Last updated: Wed 12 Jun 2024, 11:25 PM

In a grand hall adorned with flowing drapes of purple, the atmosphere in one of the worship houses in Dubai was one of reverence and celebration on Wednesday morning.

The ceremony, held at the Egyptian Coptic Orthodox Church theatre at Jebel Ali, was in honour of the unwavering cooperation that the houses of worship receive throughout the year from the government officials in the UAE.

While the sun outside cast a warm glow through the stained-glass windows, the air inside was perfumed with the scent of fresh flowers, creating a serene and sacred ambiance.

The hall filled with a diverse assembly of dignitaries, community leaders, and members of the media.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

One human family

Addressing the audience, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, the UAE's Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence emphasized the importance of ‘unity’ in advocating for tolerance, coexistence, brotherhood, and sustainability.

He said: “As we work together, we declare our collective resolve to overcome religious and cultural misunderstandings, to build positive relationships between all of us. We must dispel stereotypical attitudes and instead nurture meaningful ways of thinking."

Sheikh Nahyan also highlighted the power of engagement in shaping the future and solving global challenges.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan

“As one human family, we must think and work together so that everyone receives respect, compassion and understanding. We must champion human rights, dignity, and a high quality of life for all. I commend your efforts to make the world a better place for all,” he added.

Father Mina Hanna, Pastor of the Coptic Church in Dubai, said: “All these government entities facilitate, provide, and support us at the Jebel Ali place of worship, to be able to play our roles in serving our different worship houses. We are grateful for their time. This gathering reflects the UAE government and leadership’s constant pursuit of peace and coexistence – where there is dignity and respect for all nationalities, beliefs and backgrounds.”

Muhammad Abdullah Muhammad bin Majid Al Marri, Deputy Director of Jabel Ali Police Station talked about the need for clear communication to improve relations.

“Every time our teams meet with the heads of the worship houses, we take note of their comments and relay the same to the government departments to solve things for everyone. Therefore, communication is important to overcome challenges and to ease processes. It is through proper communication that inter-faith relations and government support can be enhanced," he said.

‘Together, for a sustainable future’

Speaking to Khaleej Times, heads of other worship houses in the UAE also reiterated that the annual occasion was a testament to the power of unity and collaboration that exists between people of different faiths and government entities.

Bishop Paolo Martinelli

Head of the Catholic Church in the UAE, Bishop Paolo Martinelli, said: “As we can see in the theme of the event, ‘Together, for a Sustainable Future’ is a very important thought, especially for this period. I think it's a call for us to build and work together so that we can have a sustainable future. We must respect each other and work together. Helping one another, supporting human fraternity and coexistence is very important.”

Showing gratitude