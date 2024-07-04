E-Paper

Dubai: World's largest car market to come up under new deal

The project is part of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which seeks to double the size of the emirate's economy by 2033

Photo used for illustrative purpose only
Published: Thu 4 Jul 2024, 5:01 PM

A new car market will be catering to passionate auto enthusiasts across Dubai after a deal was signed between Dubai Municipality and DP World to build the largest car market in the world on Thursday.

Under the vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and the oversight of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the market is set to cover an area of 20 million square feet.


It will offer innovative government and banking services and will be connected to global markets through DP World's network. It will also host major events and specialised conferences in the automotive world.

The project is a part of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which seeks to double the size of the emirate's economy and transform it into one of the top three economic cities by 2033.

This will be done through the automobile market by increasing the market's capacity, increasing its current sales, and connecting it to 77 ports worldwide managed by DP World.

