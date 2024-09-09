Dubai woman wins Dh100,000 in Big Ticket draw on first attempt

Published: Mon 9 Sep 2024, 9:13 AM

Natalia Kristioglo took home a massive Dh100,000 after winning the Series 266 Big Ticket draw. The Russian has been living in Dubai since she moved to the UAE in 2012.

Natalia, a managing director of a company, purchased her first Big Ticket in the last week of August. To her surprise, she won Dh100,000. She said, “I was watching the draw live and was so happy when the host announced my name and ticket numbers, but I was still waiting for the email to confirm my win.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"I’ve known about Big Ticket for a long time, but I never got the chance to participate until last month. I purchased two tickets and got one free. I selected the tickets with the birth dates of my mother, my husband, and myself, and the ticket with my birthday numbers was the winning one.”

When asked about her plans for her prize, she said, “This prize came at the right time, we will use it to buy a house.” Excited by her win, Natalia added, “If you had asked me about Big Ticket a month ago, I would have said it’s just a raffle, but after winning, my opinion completely changed. I will keep trying my luck—one day, I will win the grand prize”

Natalia Kristioglo

When asked if she had any parting words for Big Ticket customers who continue to try their luck every month, she said, “Keep trying your luck, Big Ticket is real”