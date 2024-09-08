Dubai woman seeks help after brother goes missing from JVT

The card offers reduced prices on healthcare, education, real estate and other sectors
A woman living in Dubai's Jumeirah Village Triangle has put out a desperate plea for her 34-year-old brother who has gone missing from the area.
“My brother Jorge went out for a walk on Sunday morning around 8 and didn’t return," Hanna Karen Arroyo Leyva told Khaleej Times. "He has mental health issues, severe depression and mood disorder."
The Mexican expat said Jorge was dressed in a blue Calvin Klein shirt and black pants when he left the house. “Some people saw him walking in Jumeirah Parks but after that he wasn't seen. He hasn’t eaten or drank anything and with the heat, I am worried he could be in a very bad condition.”
Hanna, who has been living in the UAE for almost a decade, said this is the first time her brother has gone missing like this. “We have been here 10 years, and my brother came for a visit earlier this year,” she said.
“He was doing quite fine. In fact, a few months ago, he even completed his postgraduate degree but after the April rains, his anxiety skyrocketed.”
She said Jorge had been admitted several times in hospital in Dubai owing to his health issues.
She has appealed to the public to come forward if they have any information about him. “The community here in JVT and the surrounding areas have massively helped us in our search,” she said.
“The Dubai Police are also looking for him. I am hoping he is found safe and sound.”
