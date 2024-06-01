Dubai: Will prices of sacrificial animals dip ahead of Eid Al Adha?

The policy will prohibit work under direct sunlight every day from 12.30pm to 3.00pm
Cattle markets in Dubai and Sharjah are now seeing an influx of sacrificial animals ahead of Eid Al Adha.
Traders have been selling more goats, sheep, and cows brought in from Australia, India, Pakistan, and Somalia as local demand rises.
Current prices indicate that they are slightly more expensive than usual — with goats being sold for Dh500, all the way up to Dh1,400. However, traders said rates may dip at some point.
“Somalian goats weighing 7kg are priced at approximately Dh500, with larger goats of the same breed weighing up to 15kg and costing around Dh800,” said Mohammed Ateeq from Al Khammas livestock trading in Al Qusais.
“Similarly, prices of Indian goats start at Dh800 for 8kg. Prices can go up to Dh1,200 for larger sizes,” said Ateeq.
Eid Al Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, is celebrated to commemorate the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son in obedience to Allah’s command. In remembrance of this act of faith and devotion, Muslims around the world perform the ritual of sacrifice by slaughtering a goat, sheep, ox, or camel.
The meat from the sacrificed animal is distributed among family, friends, and those in need, ensuring that the joy of Eid is shared with the less fortunate.
The first batch of animals has now arrived in Dubai and is available in markets, traders said. However, they are expecting more batches to arrive early next month.
Sellers are optimistic that prices may drop as more sacrificial animals arrive in the days leading up to Eid Al Adha.
“We received the first batch of sacrificial animals last week and we will receive another batch in next two weeks. By the end of June 10, we will receive the last batch and the prices may drop depending on the demand and supply,” said Irshad Ahmed of Al Ittihad livestock trading.
“Currently, we have only Indian and Somalian goats and the rest are sold out. Pakistani breed will be in the market in the next week,” said Ahmed.
Oxen will be in great demand this season, as people are preferring quantity of meat, sellers said. “The prices for goats have shot up as well as oxen,” said Ismail Sheikh, an oxen trader in Al Qusais livestock market.
“Prices start at Dh4,000 for oxen weighing above 150kg, with prices reaching up to Dh8,000 for the bigger animals."
